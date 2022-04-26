Athens, GA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Athens, Georgia

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Athens is a great city to visit. The city is ripe with exciting international cooking, but you may miss enjoying the great delicacies unless you know which restaurant to visit. Luckily, the article presents 5 of the most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Home Made from Scratch

This is your place for the best Cajun & creole and local American fare. The award-winning restaurant features gift cards, a full bar, takeout, reservations, table services, and wheelchair accessibility. Moreover, it offers the best southern snacks and a string catering branch. It won’t disappoint you.

4. The Place

Fantastic lunch! The Place is a great restaurant with quick services, fresh dishes, an extensive menu, reasonable prices, and a talented chef. Key specialties include Southern-fried veggie appetizers, homemade mac and cheese, waffles, and chicken sandwiches.

3. George’s Lowcountry Table

George’s Lowcountry features seafood, local American cuisines and a vegetarian-friendly menu. The restaurant is clean, and the atmosphere is fantastic. Its services are excellent, and the friendly staff ensure you are comfortable and satisfied. Portions are served in large quantities, and you will eat to your fill.

2. Mama’s Boy

It stands out for its delicious breakfast and solid service! Its breakfast meals are out of this world. The services are friendly, and the menu items are for everyone. It serves American and International cuisines incorporating gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. Moreover, it offers takeout, table service, outdoor seating, and accepts credit cards.

1. Last Resort Grill

The restaurant has the best services, delicious appetizers and entrees. Its lunch meals are incredible, and brunch, too, is solid. Its menu features small plates, soups and salads, drinks, and pasta. Its full bar will refresh your throat with sweet beverages. The restaurant offers table service, outdoor seating and takeout.

Comments / 1

