Stamford, CT

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Stamford, Connecticut

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxbYw_0fKe90Of00
Unsplash

The city of pleasing architectural contradictions has historic districts and modern financial districts. The city is home to many local and international restaurants serving top-notch dishes. If you love American dishes, here are the city’s top five restaurants that you must visit.

5. Olio

The brand-new restaurant is a real authentic spot serving excellent food. The American and International spot serves many dishes, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options for lunch, dinner and brunch. Their team is professional and always at the entrance welcoming their guests and ensuring they receive the best services.

4. The Stamford Diner

Located at 135 Harvard Avenue, the Samford diner is a great spot to enjoy a delicious meal for breakfast, lunch, dinner or brunch. The menu is crafted by their chefs from fresh ingredients sourced from top local producers, and it also features special diets.

3. Elm Street Diner

The full services family-owned and operated American-Greek restaurant specializes in traditional classics, but it goes beyond creativity to redefine its diner experience, making it a popular spot. Their meals are vegetarian friendly and are served for brunch, breakfast, lunch and dinner on a patio and spacious indoor dining. The restaurant accepts reservations for large and small groups, and it offers free off-street parking.

2. Trips Restaurant

The Italian and American bar and restaurant is popular for their excellent services, great food, and ambiance. The restaurant is located at 348 Hope Street, and it is proud to offer a diverse menu that features vegetarian options served for lunch and dinner.

1. Lucky’s Classic Burger & Malt Shop

The best restaurant in Stamford is popular for its delicious dinner. The restaurant can be accessed easily by wheelchairs, and it accepts reservations for large and small groups. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, brunch, and breakfast, served in beautiful outdoor seating and a spacious dining room.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
18905 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Ja’ Grill Hyde brings you authentic Jamaican cuisine in one of Chicago's most popular neighborhoods. Their dishes are inspired by local chefs and influenced by Jamaican tastes. One thing is certain—if you're looking for paradise, you'll find it here. If yo love flavors and spices Ja’ Grill has it all. You can sip their signature Ja’ Rum Patch as you listen to cool Jamaican music in the background.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Cary, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Start your memories with the "Sodalicious Burger," which includes American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Hickory Smoked Bacon, and Sodalicious White & Orange Sauce.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Who knew you could find such incredible Jamaican patties at a place that also serves delicious vegan dishes? It's the perfect blend of flavors for the LA palate! At Cecilia’s you get to enjoy good food as you enjoy the sweet music.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jenivieve’s Jerk Inc is a Jamaican restaurant that serves delicious Jamaican food. They offer several authentic Jamaican dishes and a few fusion dishes. During the season, you can sample four different kinds of cuisine. Reach out to Jenevive’s to cater for your special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries or even meetings.

Read full story
Eugene, OR

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Eugene, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. More than 250,000 burger customization options and 1,000 milkshake variations are available at the local Five Guys. Your ideal dinner is only a few clicks away! Whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries in 100% peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts while you wait, they do it all.

Read full story
Ontario, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Ontario, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hamburger Mary's Toledo, is the ideal spot to Eat, Drink, and be... MARY! Come in for a bite to eat and stay for one of our weekly activities. Come on in for a bite and stick around for one of their weekly events. All burgers are fresh, never frozen, and made to order! Most are served with lettuce and pickles on a fresh brioche bun. Try the " Queen Mary Burger” and you will be excited.

Read full story
Chattanooga, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Aaron Ludwig and Mike Sabin, childhood best friends, dreamed of opening Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint. Aaron and Mike designed the pub that they would want to hang out in, which wasn't too tough given that they grew up as drinking pals. Their burgers are made entirely of 100% American Wagyu beef, and their specials are inventive takes on American classics.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy