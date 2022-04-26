Lakewood Township, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Lakewood, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Lakewood is best known for validated parking. The city hosts many restaurants that serve authentic dishes prepared from high-quality ingredients. For those who love eating American dishes, the good news is that the city has many spots serving delicious American dishes. Here is a guide to the five best.

5. Maggie’s Bar & Grill

The excellent bar and restaurant is the best for American dishes. They serve a diverse menu that features vegetarian options prepared from high-quality ingredients sourced locally. Their staff is very attentive and offers the best services to all their guests. They offer table services, gift cards, takeout, and elegant drinks.

4. Cross Mill Diner

The elegant spot has been ranked the second-best dinner restaurant in Lakewood. The restaurant is located at 1200 River Avenue, and it is an elegant spot to enjoy your breakfast, lunch, dinner, or brunch. They offer takeout, table services, wheelchair accessibility, and accept reservations.

3. Esteria Restaurant

The restaurant is designed to provide the best dining experience. Their chefs carefully select every item on their menu and prepare it with artistic precision using quality ingredients. Their main aim is to serve an array of innovative, delicious dishes that cannot be found anywhere else in the city.

2. Longhorn Steakhouse

The restaurant serves steak that is boldly seasoned and grilled by their expert chefs. Visit the spot and choose from legendary options like crusted chicken, hand-cut salmon, and back ribs. Their dishes are served for lunch and dinner, including special diets. Additionally, don’t forget to feel a taste of their eclectic drinks.

1. Prime Ninety-Five

The restaurant never disappoints with its services and dishes. The spot encourages its guests to make reservations to avoid inconveniences and delays. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and drinks served in their full bar.

