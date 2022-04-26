Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Kent, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Kent, Washington has not been left behind when it comes to food. From authentic Italian dishes to Southern dishes, the city is proud to offer delicious foods. To save you the time of finding the best restaurant to eat we have prepared a list of the top five most popular American restaurants you must visit in the city.

5. Cave Man Kitchen

Cave Man Kitchen is the best place to grab quick bites and delicious American food. The restaurant is proud to use the original method of gathering wood, making fire and roasting flavours for quality foods. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, served in a spacious room and outdoor seating.

4. Ram Restaurant and Brewery

The warm spot is popular for its vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free options served for lunch and dinner. Besides vegetarian options, the sot also serves a variety of other American options in a spacious room setting and outdoor seating. Additionally, it hosts a full bar that serves elegant drinks.

3. Maggie’s on Meeker

Located at 307 West Meeker Street, the restaurant is a cool spot to enjoy your breakfast, lunch or dinner. Experienced chefs craft its menu, and it features vegetarian and gluten-free options. The restaurant offers takeout and table services.

2. Wild Wheat Bakery Cafe & Restaurant

The American cafe is popular in the city because of serving many vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Its menu also features other dishes, ensuring there is something for everyone. Visit the spot to enjoy your breakfast, lunch, or brunch in a calm atmosphere.

1. Duke’s Chowder House

The American and local cuisine serving spot is popular for its great food and ambiance. The spot serves appetizers and shared plates in a laid atmosphere accompanied by gentle music. Additionally, they serve soups, seafood, and elegant drinks for lunch, dinner, brunch, and late night.