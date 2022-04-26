Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Coral Springs, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Coral Springs is a popular city with everything under the sun. The city was developed as a planned community in the 1960s, but it has grown into a city with diverse shopping, cultural and culinary scene. Here are the five best American restaurants in the city that you must try!

5. Cherry Smash

Located at 8000 Wiles Road, Cherry Smash is a fantastic spot serving American cuisine. The restaurant has beautiful outdoor seating offering great views and a spacious dining room where guests are served their meals. The spot accepts credit cards, is wheelchair accessible, and offers parking, table service, and takeout.

4. The Melting Pot

The classy but comfortable restaurant is popular for serving heavenly treats and its famous fondues. The atmosphere is relaxed, and its menu is diverse, catering for special diets. The restaurant has special dining rooms, where guests can hold private parties or meetings, and parking is available.

3. Bonefish Mac’s Sports Grill

The fantastic restaurant is a perfect place to enjoy your lunch or dinner. Their menu is diverse, and it also features a variety of special diets like vegetarian-friendly, vegan and gluten-free options. Other services they offer include takeout, parking, highchairs and a full bar.

2. Runyon’s Restaurant

From the moment you step into Runyon’s, you feel like an old friend because of their services. They serve an array of excellent hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, salads, appetizers, prime rib, and many more dishes prepared by experts. Enjoy an affordable dinner or lunch that features a variety of special diets.

1. Rock n Roll Ribs

The restaurant offers the best American and Barbeque in a laid-back and casual atmosphere. Their menu is extensive, and the spot is open for lunch, dinner, and late night. They accept credit cards, and they offer parking, takeout, and alcohol.