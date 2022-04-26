Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in McAllen, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

McAllen is packed full of restaurants serving Texas-style fare. The restaurants serve different dishes ensuring something is interesting for every appetite. After researching several sources, we came up with the top five most popular American restaurants in the city you can't afford not to visit.

5. Lone Star BBQ

Lone Star BBQ is the second-best barbecue in McAllen, but it also prides itself in serving top-notch American dishes. Their menu is diverse, and they offer lunch and dinner meals. The spot is wheelchair accessible, and they offer table services and takeout.

4. Sweet Temptations

Sweet Temptations is one of the oldest spots, started in 1987. The restaurant offers a full-service restaurant, and all its dishes are made from scratch using high-quality ingredients sourced from top local producers. Their breakfast is served all day, and they also offer services like catering, table service, takeout, and gift cards.

3. Santa Fe Steakhouse & Cantina

The restaurant is one of the best steakhouses in McAllen, famous for serving the finest steaks, pork chops, seafood, and a variety of wines and cocktails. The spot feels like a vacation gateway, and it has spacious dining rooms, a patio, and Terrance for those who love dining outdoor. Visit the place to enjoy honest, authentic American fare and more than 600 wine lists, beers, and cocktails.

2. Whataburger

Whataburger is the favorite spot for locals, popular for serving delicious American fare and fast food. Since 1950, the restaurant has served bigger and better burgers in McAllen. The other dishes they serve include chicken, salads, and sandwiches. Visit the restaurant to enjoy quality dishes prepared from organic ingredients.

1. The Patio on Guerra

The Patio on Guerra is the best Steakhouse in McAllen, serving prime steaks and seafood in a 100-year-old building. Their dishes are served in a spacious indoor and a beautiful outdoor patio with excellent views. The patio hosts live music on weekends, and there are fully equipped private dining rooms for business meetings.