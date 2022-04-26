Mcallen, TX

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in McAllen, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1nDF_0fKdCjlq00
Unsplash

McAllen is packed full of restaurants serving Texas-style fare. The restaurants serve different dishes ensuring something is interesting for every appetite. After researching several sources, we came up with the top five most popular American restaurants in the city you can't afford not to visit.

5. Lone Star BBQ

Lone Star BBQ is the second-best barbecue in McAllen, but it also prides itself in serving top-notch American dishes. Their menu is diverse, and they offer lunch and dinner meals. The spot is wheelchair accessible, and they offer table services and takeout.

4. Sweet Temptations

Sweet Temptations is one of the oldest spots, started in 1987. The restaurant offers a full-service restaurant, and all its dishes are made from scratch using high-quality ingredients sourced from top local producers. Their breakfast is served all day, and they also offer services like catering, table service, takeout, and gift cards.

3. Santa Fe Steakhouse & Cantina

The restaurant is one of the best steakhouses in McAllen, famous for serving the finest steaks, pork chops, seafood, and a variety of wines and cocktails. The spot feels like a vacation gateway, and it has spacious dining rooms, a patio, and Terrance for those who love dining outdoor. Visit the place to enjoy honest, authentic American fare and more than 600 wine lists, beers, and cocktails.

2. Whataburger

Whataburger is the favorite spot for locals, popular for serving delicious American fare and fast food. Since 1950, the restaurant has served bigger and better burgers in McAllen. The other dishes they serve include chicken, salads, and sandwiches. Visit the restaurant to enjoy quality dishes prepared from organic ingredients.

1. The Patio on Guerra

The Patio on Guerra is the best Steakhouse in McAllen, serving prime steaks and seafood in a 100-year-old building. Their dishes are served in a spacious indoor and a beautiful outdoor patio with excellent views. The patio hosts live music on weekends, and there are fully equipped private dining rooms for business meetings.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
19102 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Madison, WI

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Madison, Wisconsin

This list is based on prior customer reviews. While we're talking about some of the top most popular Jamaican restaurants, we're also talking about which ones are the most popular with locals. That means that they have regulars who come back time and time again. So, what are the top most popular Jamaican restaurants in Madison? Read on to find out!

Read full story
Toledo, OH

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Toledo, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. No matter where you live, there’s a good chance you’ll find Jamaican food there. If you’re a fan of spicy Jamaican food, then there’s no doubt that you’ll love the variety of Jamaican restaurants in Toledo, Ohio. Although there are several Jamaican restaurants in Toledo, there are five that stand out from the rest. If you’re in the city to visit some of these places, it’s a great idea to check them out beforehand. Here are the top five most popular Jamaican restaurants in Toledo, Ohio.

Read full story
Chandler, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Chandler, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. One of the best ways to experience the Jamaican food scene is by exploring the local Jamaican restaurants in your city. With Chandler being home to a number of Jamaican immigrants and their descendants, exploring the local Jamaican restaurants is a great way to experience authentic Jamaican cuisine. Here are the top five most popular Jamaican restaurants in Chandler, Arizona.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in St Louis, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. St. Louis is home to an amazing diversity of food, from local eateries to international chains. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that there are so many great Jamaican restaurants in St. Louis. From jerk chicken to ackee and saltfish, so many different options are available. If you’re looking for a delicious Jamaican meal, check out these five spots.

Read full story
Santa Ana, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Santa Ana, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. 5. Cecilia’s Caribbean Cuisine. Their dishes are authentic. Cecilia’s Caribbean Cuisine offers delicious food at a reasonable price. If you want something with a little kick, try the Jerk Chicken. Everything they offer is excellent, and the service is unbeatable.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy