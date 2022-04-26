Fullerton, CA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Fullerton, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvUj4_0fKd39z700
Unsplash

Fullerton is a beautiful city in California, proud to host diverse culinary scenes. From American to Italian restaurants, you will find something interesting in the town to eat. If you are a lover of delicious steaks, sandwiches, and burgers, continue reading to discover the best spots to enjoy delicious American food.

5. Early Bird

Early Bird is a fantastic spot with modern décor serving fresh breakfasts and delicious sandwiches. Their menu also offers specials depending on seasonally and locally available ingredients, and they always host special events and fun-themed dinners. Their popular dishes include chicken and waffle, brioche French toast, and sandwiches.

4. Hopscotch Tavern

Since 2012 when the restaurant first opened its doors, they have been serving hearty American fare in an old train depot. The spot is famous for a diverse meu and over 140 varieties of whiskey and more than 80 types of craft beers. Don’t forget to taste sweet potato tots, chicken lettuce wraps, and cauliflower buffalo wings.

3. Burger Parlor

Burger Parlor is the third-best spot in Fullerton with the best quick bites. The spot offers a diverse menu that is served for lunch and dinner. Also, the restaurant has beautiful outdoor seating, parking and serves alcohol.

2. Rutabegorz

Ruterbegorz is a quiet environment serving a diverse menu that features vegetarian-friendly, vegan, and gluten-free options. Their dishes are served for lunch, dinner, and brunch by their skilled team, who know how to handle their guests.

1. Summit House Restaurant

For centuries the Summit House Restaurant has gained a reputation for friendly staff, cozy rooms, and mouth-watering dishes. When guests enter their doors, they are welcomed warmly by the hostesses and hosts and made to feel at home. The restaurant has created a warm spot where friends come to eat, drink and enjoy great views.

