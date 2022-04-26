Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Denton, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Denton is a town located in northern Texas, and it celebrates its independent vibe and welcomes visitors to explore its streets. The city has many restaurants worth checking and serves delicious dishes fresh from the kitchen. If you are looking for American restaurants, we suggest the top five most popular restaurants.

5. RG Burger & Grill

RG Burger & Grill is a family-friendly spot in Denton serving authentic American fare for lunch and dinner. Its menu is diverse and seasonal, and its skilled chefs use the best locally sourced ingredients. The spot serves alcohol, and it offers takeout and table services.

4. Seven Mile Cafe

Seven Mile Cafe is a top-rated spot serving local cuisine and American fare in a warm and quiet place. The food and ambiance are excellent, and their skilled team is always attentive to ensuring their guests get the best services. Their menu is vegan and gluten-friendly, and it features the best pancakes and French toast.

3. Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream& Soda Fountain

The local landmark in Denton was first opened in 1998, and since then, it has remained to its goal of creating authentic deserts and other American fares. The spot is beautiful and has a patio where guests enjoy delicious foods and great drinks.

2. Barley & Board

Located at 100 West Oak Street, Barley & Board is a unique spot serving delicious foods and mixed drinks in Denton. The place is open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunches served in a spacious room, private rooms, and outdoor seating. They offer reservations, takeout, parking, free Wi-Fi, and special diets.

1. Rooster Roadhouse

Rooster Roadhouse is the best restaurant in Denton, Texas, serving excellent dishes and eclectic drinks in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The atmosphere is casual, and it has a full bar serving a wide selection of beers. Enjoy a variety of dishes and the best services at Rooster Roadhouse.