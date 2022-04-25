Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Hayward, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Hayward is only half an hour's drive from San Francisco and boasts a diverse culinary scene. The spot has international, classic American choices with steakhouse and burgers and first-class local breweries crafting their beers. If you wish to enjoy authentic American food, don't miss to check the top five most popular American restaurants highlighted below.

5. Neumanali

The upscale spot was established in 2003 to serve new American fare and a robust wine list. The restaurant is located in Victorian and is a great spot to enjoy great services and fine dining in a casual and elegant atmosphere. The spot can host private parties and large groups and provide customized catering.

4. Knudsen’s Ice Creamery

The restaurant is popular for serving a variety of authentic American and Swiss dishes. Their menu is diverse and features seasonal dishes, including vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian options. Their team is popular for offering the best services and making authentic meals from the highest quality ingredients.

3. Casper's Hot Dogs Hayward

The restaurant is one of the best spots in the city, serving classic American fare and fast food in a laid-back environment. The spot is suitable for enjoying lunch and dinner in their spacious rooms and holding private parties and business meetings. The spot is wheelchair accessible and offers catering and gift cards.

2. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills is an American spot with a bar and pub under the same roof. The restaurant is known for using only fresh ingredients to prepare their meals and offering the best services. The spot offers outdoor seating, parking, table services, and a full bar and wheelchair accessible.

1. Val's Burgers

Val's Burgers is ranked the best spot for enjoying American fare. Their team is friendly and welcoming, ensuring their guests are comfortable and are having a great dining experience. Their dishes are served for breakfast, brunch, dinner, and lunch, and they also offer table services, parking, and takeout.