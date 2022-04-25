Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Corona, California

​This list is based on prior customer reviews.

In Corona, you must be prepared for contemporary American fare, gourmet hot dogs, and Mexican food. Here is our guide to the top five most popular American restaurants you should consider on your visit to Corona, California.

5. Silver Dollar Pancake House

The restaurant is a genuine spot serving true American comfort food. Their menu has something for every appetite, starting from delicious sandwiches, fried chicken, burgers, and more dishes for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Visit the spot today to enjoy delicious dishes at favorable prices, and I promise you will be going back frequently for more.

4. Corona Airport Cafe

Corona Airport Cafe is a famous spot serving mouth-watering dishes in a warm and welcoming atmosphere for lunch and dinner. Their dishes are favorably priced, and they offer takeout, free Wi-Fi, reservations, and table services.

3. Betty Faye’s Cafe

Betty Faye’s is a family-friendly spot that prides itself in serving fresh American fare prepared by highly skilled chefs from the highest quality ingredients sourced locally. Their dishes are served for breakfast, lunch, and brunch in an elegant and casual setting. Additionally, if you are a lover of vegan and vegetarian options, the restaurant has you covered.

2. The Hot Dog Shoppe

The Hot Dog Shoppe is a highly ranked spot serving authentic American fare. The restaurant is very spacious and can hold private parties and offer customized catering services. Visit the restaurant to enjoy takeout, table services, and a full bar with diverse drinks.

1. Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill

Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill is a famous spot known for authentic American fare served in a large indoor area and a lakeside patio. The spot allows large party reservations and preset menus, and customized services. Visit the spot today to enjoy beautiful views of the twins’ lakes and classic food served by welcoming staff.