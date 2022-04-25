Alexandria, VA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Alexandria, Virginia

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Alexandria, Virginia, is a great city with a reputation for excellent restaurants, art galleries, and theatres. For diners, there are numerous restaurants you can choose from. After thorough research, we came up with a list of the five best American restaurants in the city, and here is the list.

5. Sonoma Cellar

Sonoma Cellar is a great spot in Alexandria, located at 207 King Street. Their signature dishes include fish tacos, burgers, fried chicken, etc. The atmosphere is great and romantic for any intimate event. Additionally, the restaurant offers a wide selection of wines and catering services.

4. Bastille Brasserie & Bar

Bastille Brasserie and Bar is a popular American and French restaurant serving delicious meals on the beautiful patio and a full bar serving international wines. Their menu is diverse and seasonal to ensure that more dishes are included so that there is something for everyone. Today, make your reservations to enjoy world-class wines, great services, and food.

3. Ada’s on the River

Ada’s on the Rivers inspires fresh American fare prepared from high-quality ingredients sourced locally. The spot is popular for serving wood-fired fare and offering stunning views of the Alexandria Waterfront.

2. Columbia Firehouse

Columbia Firehouse has an exposed brick atrium and patio and is proud to serve American eats and traditional drinks. Their menu features steamed mussels, sandwiches, cocktails, and more. This is the spot if you wish to experience sizeable super dishes and an archive of traditional cocktails.

1. Magnolia’s on King

Magnolia’s on King is a charming spot with classics and craft cocktails. Their menu boasts regional and seasonal ingredients to prepare authentic meals served in a relaxing environment. Their dishes are made from scratch by their highly skilled creative chefs who know what their guests like. Today, visit the spot to enjoy live music, great services, and unmatched food.

