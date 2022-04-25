Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Syracuse, New York

​​This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Syracuse has many award-winning restaurants. Among them are American restaurants. If you don’t know which American restaurant to visit, this guide presents the five most popular ones. Check it out.

5. Daniella’s Steakhouse

Daniella’s is people’s favorite for its good services and great food. Popular dishes include veal chop Oscar, Crème Brulee, prime rib, calamari, and French onion soup. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are in plenty, and you will enjoy live music as you enjoy your dish. Reservations are available, and you can grab your favorite drink from its full bar.

4. Glazed & Confused

Launched as a small donut shop, Glazed and Confused will delight you with the sweetness of its menu items. Everything is kept fresh and in quality. Donuts are made to order. It features delivery, digital payments, free wi-fi, street parking, takeout, and accepts credit cards. Don’t complete your visit to the city without enjoying its incredible donuts.

3. Dark Horse Tavern

The restaurant features a bar, pub, and American and international cuisines. A full bar is available to avail your favorite drinks, and wine and beer are plenty. Moreover, it offers takeout, gift cards, seating, parking, and table services.

2. Darwin on Clinton

Great sandwiches! If you are a sandwich lover, today is your lucky day. Darwin on Clinton will amaze you with fantastic sandwiches. The menu changes every two weeks, but worry not because you will still get your favorite dish. The staff is friendly, and the cozy atmosphere is perfect.

1. Stella’s Diner

Stella’s offers super nice and quick services. The staff is friendly, and the menu items will delight you. Luckily, the chef is good at his work, and you will enjoy tastiness in every bite. There are lots of options for everyone at great prices. Plus, the portions are huge, ensuring you eat to your fill.