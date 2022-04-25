Springfield, MA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tG9Sy_0fJVpvZs00
Unsplash

Springfield, "The City of Firsts," is home to many inventions and innovations. After enjoying and partaking in all the activities in the city, it's time you satisfy your cravings. Here are the 5 most popular restaurants to grab American fares.

5. Max Tavern

Established in 2004, Max Tavern is a famous modern American cuisine featuring an innovative menu comprising American dishes, classic chophouse fare, and tasty craft cocktails. The team aims at ensuring you have the best experience in the restaurant, and the chef will see to it that you enjoy your meal. Key specialties include cheesesteak, Baltimore shrimp, crispy fish street tacos, buttermilk cauliflower, and melon Panzanella.

4. Cal's Woodfired Grill and Bar

Cal's is located along Riverdale Road, and it serves casual and creative American fares in a vibrant atmosphere. It has a spacious dining place featuring pasta recipes, seafood, and traditional American steak. Key highlights include fried buffalo mozzarella, gorgonzola bread, three onion soup, roasted beet salad, and eggplant Neapolitan.

3. Theodore's

Theodores is famous for its local cuisines, bars, pubs, and barbecue. You will enjoy the live blues played on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 pm. It features free wi-fi, live music, table service, takeout, and seating.

2. Memo’s Restaurant & Catering

Memo's Restaurant has had a reputation for serving delicious breakfast and lunch for the past 50 years. The restaurant aims to provide its guests with quality and fresh ingredients alongside exceptional services. It has received numerous awards for excellent services and great food.

1. Lattitude

Lattitude is ideal for special occasions. It has a romantic atmosphere and is spacious to accommodate groups and business meetings. Reservations are recommended daily as it easily crowds as people crave to enjoy its exceptional menu items featuring day boat scallops, fried brussels sprouts, traditional Spanish seafood paella, and an extensive wine list.

