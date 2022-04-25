Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Salinas, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Elli’s Great American Restaurant

Elli’s is a vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian-friendly restaurant renowned for its freshly prepared delicious meals. The chef has mastered how to prepare award-winning meals, and you will enjoy every bite. The staff is friendly and interactive to grant you comfort in the restaurant and aid you in understanding its menu items and making suggestions on what to order.

4. Salinas City BBQ

Do you love barbecues? Salinas City BBQ is famous for the tastiest barbecues in the city. Whether you choose to dine-in or takeout, you will love their meals. It also offers decent craft beers in its pleasant outside seating. Visit and rate the experience.

3. Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner boasts itself in availing a wide selection of menu favorites. Meals are perfectly paired with wine or beer, and takeout is offered. Parking is available, and it accepts credit cards. Food portions are generous to ensure you have all the reasons to return, and the staff will brighten your experience with their friendliness and interactivity.

2. First Awakenings

First Awakenings features takeout, table service, seating, and wheelchair accessibility. Its special diets include vegetarian-friendly, gluten-free, and vegan options. The services are good, and the chef will gladden your heart with mouthwatering food from its extensive menu. Its cozy atmosphere is favorable for a special experience.

1. Rancho Cielo

Rancho Cielo is renowned for serving unique gems, and you will enjoy its dinner and patio services. The views are exquisite, and the food and wine are amazing and beautifully presented. You can’t fail to return after your first visit. The place is a huge attraction.