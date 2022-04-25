Springfield, MO

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Springfield, Missouri

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

A visit to Springfield is incomplete if you have not tasted the delicacies served at its excellent restaurants. The delicious food and experience are such a vibe, and here are the 5 most popular American restaurants to offer you the best dishes and experience.

5. Druff’s

Druff’s is your place for grilled cheese, hot soup, and cold beer. Despite having a menu built on cheese and bread, you will enjoy its creatively made sandwiches. The dishes are unique, and you will love the freshness and quality of the food. The atmosphere is cozy and ideal for special occasions.

4. The Order

The restaurant is a rustic-industrial spot serving local American fare accompanied by cocktails. It features a rotating seasonal menu incorporating new cuisines with locally sourced and fresh ingredients. Ensure to taste its pork steak and cashew chicken and pair it with a tasty drink for the perfect experience.

3. Van Gogh’s Eeterie

The restaurant features Dutch-style fare starting with its pancakes to entrees offered in an upbeat and lofty seating with a full bar offering unique and classic drinks selections. The spacious restaurant is ideal for kids and groups. Its menu features unique meat like Dutch meatballs and beef shoarma. Moreover, it serves the best sandwiches

2. Black Sheep Burgers & Shakes

Black Sheep is a vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurant featuring table service, takeout, seating, free wi-fi, a full bar, and serving alcohol. It is ideal for lunch and dinner, and its extensive menu accommodates everyone.

1. City Butcher & Barbecue

The restaurant is your place for quick bites, barbecues, and local American fare. It boasts serving the freshets barbecue in town served on a first-come, first serve basis as the demand can be high. Pre-orders are accepted before 10:30 AM. It features takeout, parking, wine, alcohol, and beer. Plus, it accepts American Discover, Credit Cards, digital payments, Discover, and Mastercard.

