Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

If you are in Murfreesboro and looking for a classic restaurant to dine in, this article got you covered. The article presents the 5 most popular American restaurants in the city. Let’s take a look!

5. Primrose Table

Primrose Table is an amazing local dining restaurant featuring a full bar, free wi-fi, waiter service, private lot parking, reservations, curbside pickup, happy hour specials, takeout, delivery, and outdoor seating. Key specialties include chicken, brussels sprouts, crispy fish cake, etc.

4. The Alley on Main

The restaurant is renowned for seafood, American, and Italian fares. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable about the menu, and you will receive some excellent recommendations. The food is delicious, and the cocktails are fabulous. It features homemade desserts, chicken parmigiana, grilled ahi tuna, a full bar, happy hour specials, vegan, vegetarian, and keto options.

3. Simply Pure Sweets

The place is wonderful. If it is your first time visiting, it can easily be your favorite spot. The food is delicious. The chef knows how best to caress your heart with sweetness. The casual restaurant features reservations, dine-in, takeout, delivery, free wi-fi, catering services, and street parking.

2. Just Love Coffee Cafe

The restaurant is a favorite breakfast place. The services are awesome, and the staff is extremely friendly. You will love the Irish coffee and other coffee options, including the traditional and cold brew nitro. The trendy restaurant is ideal for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and desserts.

1. LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn is a renowned barbecue, steak house, and American restaurant. The steaks are awesomely sweet, and you will love the experience. The atmosphere is cozy, and the restaurant features waiter services, dine-in, catering, private lot parking, a full bar, free wi-fi, waiter services, and credit cards. Key specialties include banana fosters, cheesecake, Heineken, margaritas, burgers, and steaks.