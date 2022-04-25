Macon, GA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Macon, Georgia

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HS10_0fJRki1i00
Unsplash

Macon is a small historical town dominated by locally-owned restaurants. The restaurants will delight you with an attention to fresh and local cuisines and flavors. Here are the five restaurants to visit while in the city.

5. Cox Café

The best food! Cox Café is a people’s favorite place for delicious food. Everything is amazing, from the fresh food to the friendly staff. It features takeout, delivery, dine-in, street parking, catering services, free wi-fi, and accepts credit cards. The atmosphere and setting are great for groups and kids, and the menu won’t disappoint.

4. Dovetail

Dovetail is renowned for serving local American cuisines in a Southern-style and having a cocktail bar. The energetic staff will give you great recommendations, and whatever you order, you will enjoy it as the chef knows how to delight you with goodness. Key highlights include craft beer, meats, pork chop, burgers, dovetail burger, seared scallops, cheese plate, cocktails, and a full bar.

3. Ocmulgee Brewpub

Ocmulgee is one of the few places you will leave with a smile and fully satisfied. They serve tasty, and big burgers, and everything is kept fresh. Their menu items accommodate everyone. It features outdoor seating, dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering services, street parking, free wi-fi, beer, and wine.

2. Famous Mike’s

The restaurant features free wi-fi, tv, waiter services, street parking, catering services, and limited vegetarian options. The food is excellent, especially the cheese grits, cinnamon rolls, and salmon. Even for the choosiest foodie, you can’t lack meals that delight you at the restaurant, plus the professional staff adds to the great experience.

1. Rookery

Whether it’s your first time or not, you will appreciate the excellent food offered at Rookery. Try their burgers, chicken cordon bleu sandwich, fried green tomato bit, or grilled pimento cheese sandwiches. Moreover, it has a full bar, free wi-fi, street parking, and offers catering.

