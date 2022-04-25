Kansas City, KS

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Kansas City, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

We all love great and sweet food. American is a globally loved cuisine, and Kansas City is home to some of the best American restaurants. Below are the 5 most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room

Corvino is a sleek restaurant serving elegant fresh American fare and a tasty menu. Nightly live music is played to entertain guests. The restaurant feels like an event, and with its black tables, charcoal walls, and dramatic spotlighting, you will create a memorable moment. You can either sit in the 18-seat tasting room or the main dining room. Either way, the experience is fantastic.

4. Fritz’s

Fritz’s is a kitschy family-friendly restaurant renowned for having delicious burgers delivered to tables by mini-trains. The casual spot is open to all for lunch and dinner. The staff is lovely and welcoming from the moment you step in, and the extensive menu and sweet aroma create a home-away home feeling.

3. The Rockhill Grille

The Rockhill Grille is a sophisticated place serving American plates alongside inventive cocktails on its stylish grounds. It features fresh food, a classic bar, and superior service. Here, you will enjoy the elegant and casual dining experience and atmosphere.

2. Niece’s Restaurant

Niece’s is loved for offering great soul food, including fried chicken and pie daily for three meals. The services are warm, the atmosphere is cozy, the staff is professional, and prices are reasonable. You have no excuse for not visiting to enjoy the delicious menu items.

1. Elevate Bar & Grill

Elevate serves Southern-inspired classic dishes in a comfortable setting featuring live music and lively staff. Key specialties include fried chicken, mac and cheese, cornbread muffins, waffles, catfish, double cheeseburger, fish, and blackened salmon.

