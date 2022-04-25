Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Jackson, Mississippi

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Jackson is the largest city in Mississippi. It features exciting culinary scenes, and if you don’t know which restaurants to visit in the city, here are the 5 most popular restaurants.

5. Saltine

Saltine features local American cuisines, a bar, Cajun and creole. It is a modern oyster bar specializing in Southern cuisines, including seasonal vegetables and fresh seafood. It offers an extensive beer list consisting of over 30 taps of craft beer and a wide cocktail selection. Private dining and catering services are available.

4. Char Restaurant

Char is a classic steakhouse and American restaurant popular for tasty dishes and a menu accommodating everyone. It features excellent services, an inviting atmosphere, live music, friendly staff, and a talented chef. Key specialties include veal and lamb, seafood, and USDA prime beef. Catering and private dining are available for groups.

3. Lou’s Full-Serv

Lou’s Full-Serv is a local favorite serving plenty of locals, especially on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The atmosphere is splendid, and the cocktails are excellently flavored. Vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian options are plenty. Moreover, it features parking, outdoor seating, table service, takeout, reservations, and a full bar.

2. The Manship

The Manship is an American and Italian restaurant. The food is great, the drinks are tasty, and the atmosphere is fantastic. Ensure to try their oysters. They are tasty. Moreover, the extensive whiskey list will brighten your mood. Here, you will enjoy free wi-fi, takeout, reservations, parking, and its full bar.

1. Mayflower Cafe

Great vibe and is a family-friendly place. Mayflower Café doesn’t disappoint in its menu and services. The food is freshly prepared, and the chef knows how best to do that, giving it a sweet aroma and taste. It has a BYOB policy, allowing you to pair your meal with any drink.