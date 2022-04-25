Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Hollywood, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Hollywood is a beach lover’s city with many exciting places and restaurants serving authentic dishes. Please keep reading to find our top 5 picks for the most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Council Oak Steak and Seafood

The restaurant serves tasty and amazing seafood and steaks. The staff is professional, and your expectations will be met, and your cravings satisfied. It is ideal for dinner and late night. The restaurant features live music, table service, a full bar, free wi-fi, valet parking, reservations, outdoor seating, and private dining.

4. Diplomat Prime

Diplomat Prime is a 4-star rated steakhouse and seafood with quality standards for fine dining. It has an intimate dining experience, and chef Rashaad Abdool offers a creative menu featuring classic cocktails, dry-aged steaks, extensive wine selections, and seasoned seafood dishes. You will be satisfied with the meals.

3. Mojo Donuts

Mojo is loved for having the best apple fritter and donuts in the city. The food is deliciously and freshly prepared, and the friendly staff will professionally serve you. The menu is extensive, and you may find it hard to decide which yummy to order over the rest. Takeout is offered.

2. The Tipsy Boar

The Tipsy Boar is an American restaurant, pub, and bar. It is a great gastropub with excellent food, especially the mac and cheese and steak. The ambiance is good, and the place is decent and clean. Beer options are plenty. Still, it features live music, a full bar, free wi-fi, television, table service, takeout, reservations, outdoor seating, and parking.

1. JWB Prime Steak and Seafood

The restaurant and steakhouse is your stop for delicious local cuisines, seafood, and steaks. The food is beyond words, the staff is top-notch, and the ambiance is exceptional. It features happy hour specials, reservations, private dining, free wi-fi, a full bar, valet parking, wine, and beer.