Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Charleston is the oldest town in South Carolina and is home to many cultural dining establishments with different flavors and history. Whether it’s the burgers, sandwiches, desserts, or any American dish you crave, below are the 5 most popular places.

5. Revival

Revival is a modern southern eatery focusing on ingredients from South Carolina’s past. It serves a specialty of cocktails, a classic dinner, and a classic rooftop with an incredible view. It features reservations, table service, gift cards, a full bar, wine, beer, and parking.

4. Halls Chophouse

The American restaurant and steakhouse is one of a kind. Various rankings have mentioned it, and the excellent services are out of this world. The dishes deserve the ratings. The atmosphere is great, and the meals and drinks are all you could ever ask for.

3. Lewis Barbecue

Lewis Barbecue stands out for its local cuisines, quick bites, barbecues, and gluten-free options. Every item on the menu is wonderful, and the chef will perfectly prepare it. Its brisket is amazing, and you will love its mac and cheese. The restaurant deserves all the hype for its excellent services and dishes.

2. 82 Queen

For over 32 years, 82 Queen has served traditional southern cuisines using local and fresh ingredients. It has a seasonal menu and classic wine collection for perfect pairs with delicious meals. It has private dining for group occasions, and reservations are available. Moreover, live music is played, and its jazz bar has all your favorite refreshments.

1. Queology

Queology is a bar, restaurant, and barbecue spot. Here, you will enjoy tasty BBQs, and the friendly staff will ensure you feel at home. The atmosphere is relaxed, and the menu has many options for everyone. It features takeout, delivery, table service, live music, free wi-fi, a full bar, and outdoor seating.

