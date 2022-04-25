Bellevue, WA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Bellevue, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Today’s post presents the 5 most loved and popular American restaurants in the city based on analysis from customer reviews. American fares are delicious, and you are sure to enjoy the dishes served in the restaurant.

5. The Pumphouse Bar & Grill

Nice vibe and friendly services. The restaurant is a longtime sports bar that has remained a local’s favorite for fantastic local cuisines. The meals are freshly prepared, and the atmosphere is conducive to a lovely time. It serves wine, French fries, cheeseburgers, swiss mushroom burgers, breakfast food, chicken wings, and beers.

4. Seastar Restaurant & Raw bar

For the best seafood alongside local American fare, Seastar is your place. The restaurant doesn’t disappoint, and the chef will deliver quality, fresh, and mouthwatering food. The restaurant is open to all, and everything is great, starting with appetizers, cocktails, entrees, and desserts. Enjoy its cinnamon rolls, California rolls, grilled filet mignon, and halibut ceviche.

3. John Howie Steak

John Howie Steak is a classic restaurant to hold special events like birthdays. It has multiple courses and beverages and the services are professional. Its menu features authentic dishes including lava cake, rib eye steak, ice cream, French fries, pate, martinis, desserts, whiskey, gnocchi, wine, bacon, burgers, French press coffee, deviled eggs, filet mignon, and tempura. Happy hour specials are available.

2. Mox Boarding House

The classy restaurant features a full bar, covered outdoor seating, free wi-fi, waiter service, outdoor seating, curbside pickup, takeout, delivery, and in-store shopping. The food is delicious, the staff is friendly, and the atmosphere and setting are perfect for a memorable experience.

1. Terry’s Kitchen

Terry’s kitchen and cocktail bar is a famous spots for great food paired with drinks. The atmosphere and staff are accommodating. Food is delicious, especially tomato beef chow main, corned beef Reuben sandwich, and chicken katsu burger. The Asian-owned restaurant features free wi-fi, dine-in, takeout, delivery, curbside pickup, desserts, a full bar, and waiter services.

