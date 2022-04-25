Salem, OR

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Salem, Oregon

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CsfII_0fJPRSFB00
Unsplash

Salem is the capital of Oregon and only an hour south of Portland. The city is proud to have a rich history, diverse culinary landscape, and lively art. If you are looking for American food in the city, you should consider the top five most popular American restaurants mentioned below.

5. Ritter’s Housemade Foods

The love of food, family, and community enabled the creation of the restaurant. The spot was created merely to serve as a place where people can gather to eat good food and share in the community. The restaurant is proud to source local, seasonal and organic ingredients, which enable the preparation of the best high-quality dishes.

4. Gerry Frank’s Konditorei

The restaurant is one of the best American restaurants in the city, popular for delicious meals and services. The restaurant serves various homemade dishes in a warm and laid-back space. The spot is suitable for lunch, dinner, and late at night.

3. Annette’s Westgate Cafe

The restaurant is located in the historic Kingwood building, initially built-in 1928 as a marketplace. With time the spot has adopted many occupants and now is a modern place serving home-style American cuisines. Visit the site and dine on delicious dishes made from high-quality ingredients and served by friendly staff.

2. Wild Pear

Wild Pear s ranked the second-best restaurant in the city with excellent services, delicious food, and a relaxing atmosphere. The spot is popular for serving delicious dishes for lunch, dinner, and brunch alongside a vast collection of drinks.

1. Word of Mouth

Word of Mouth is the best restaurant serving local cuisine and American dishes. Their dishes are creatively prepared by skilled chefs using locally sourced produce of the highest quality. They also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options for breakfast, lunch, and brunch.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
17677 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Minneapolis, MN

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Minneapolis, Minnesota

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Minneapolis is famous as a twin city in the USA. But it's not famous for some special fried chicken. Wait! Because it has some spots where you can enjoy astonishing fried chicken. So, let’s go:

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Miami, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Miami is an enormously famous tourist place in America and tourists expect variety here. They also ask for variety in fried chicken. But don’t worry! Miami never disappoints with fried chicken. So, let’s see what Miami has got for you:

Read full story

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Virginia Beach, Virginia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Do you have anything more pleasing than a plate of scrumptious fried chicken? If not, you have to grab one now. But from where in Virginia Beach, Virginia? Let’s see:

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants Sacramento, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Sacramento is not a big city which means that you will not find that much number of famous fried chicken restaurants. But some restaurants can give your authentic taste with real crunchiness and juiciness of fried chicken:

Read full story
1 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Milwaukee is quite a small city, so you can’t find so many fried chicken restaurants here. But still, you can find some of the top-notch juicy and crispy fried chicken here. And for that, you have to read the article:

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy