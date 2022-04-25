Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Salem, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Salem is the capital of Oregon and only an hour south of Portland. The city is proud to have a rich history, diverse culinary landscape, and lively art. If you are looking for American food in the city, you should consider the top five most popular American restaurants mentioned below.

5. Ritter’s Housemade Foods

The love of food, family, and community enabled the creation of the restaurant. The spot was created merely to serve as a place where people can gather to eat good food and share in the community. The restaurant is proud to source local, seasonal and organic ingredients, which enable the preparation of the best high-quality dishes.

4. Gerry Frank’s Konditorei

The restaurant is one of the best American restaurants in the city, popular for delicious meals and services. The restaurant serves various homemade dishes in a warm and laid-back space. The spot is suitable for lunch, dinner, and late at night.

3. Annette’s Westgate Cafe

The restaurant is located in the historic Kingwood building, initially built-in 1928 as a marketplace. With time the spot has adopted many occupants and now is a modern place serving home-style American cuisines. Visit the site and dine on delicious dishes made from high-quality ingredients and served by friendly staff.

2. Wild Pear

Wild Pear s ranked the second-best restaurant in the city with excellent services, delicious food, and a relaxing atmosphere. The spot is popular for serving delicious dishes for lunch, dinner, and brunch alongside a vast collection of drinks.

1. Word of Mouth

Word of Mouth is the best restaurant serving local cuisine and American dishes. Their dishes are creatively prepared by skilled chefs using locally sourced produce of the highest quality. They also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options for breakfast, lunch, and brunch.