Gilbert, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Gilbert, Arizona

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1wV9_0fFUuehz00
Unsplash

If you're looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, you'll want to check out one of the top 5 restaurants in Gilbert, Arizona. These establishments serve up some of the best food in the area, and they're sure to satisfy your cravings!

Here are the top five Mediterranean restaurants in Gilbert, Arizona:

5. Pita Jungle

Pita Jungle is a popular chain restaurant that offers a variety of healthy and flavorful Mediterranean dishes. The menu features classic favorites like falafel and hummus, as well as more unique items like lamb shawarma and eggplant parmesan. You're sure to find something to your liking at Pita Jungle!

4. Zeki's Grill

Zeki's Grill is a local favorite that serves up fresh and authentic Mediterranean cuisine. The menu features all of your favorite dishes, including kebabs, gyros, falafel, and more. And if you're looking for something lighter, Zeki's Grill also offers a selection of salads and sandwiches.

3. Mediterranean Delight

Mediterranean Delight is another great option for those looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal. The restaurant offers classic dishes like hummus, baba ghanoush, and dolma, as well as more unique items like quail kebabs and lamb shish kabobs. You're sure to find something you'll love at Mediterranean Delight!

2. Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas is a fast casual restaurant that specializes in fresh, made-to-order soups, salads, and sandwiches. While they don't have a dedicated Mediterranean menu, they do offer a few excellent options like the Mediterranean Chicken Salad and the Mediterranean Veggie Wrap. And if you're in the mood for something sweet, be sure to try one of their delicious desserts!

1. Pomegranate Cafe

Pomegranate Cafe is a local favorite that offers a variety of healthy and flavorful Mediterranean dishes. The menu features all of your favorites, including hummus, falafel, shawarma, and more. And if you're looking for something lighter, Pomegranate Cafe also offers a selection of salads and sandwiches.

So there you have it! These are the top five Mediterranean restaurants in Gilbert, Arizona.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
16504 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Pembroke Pines, FL

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Pembroke Pines, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Pembroke is located in Florida and has plenty of restaurants serving different cuisines, from American to Mexican dishes. If you are looking for American food, the good news is that Pembroke has many restaurants offering precisely that. Let’s check the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
2 comments
Oceanside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Oceanside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Oceanside is a small city north of San Diego, surrounded by sand, sea, palm trees, and many culinary treats. The fantastic selection of restaurants and cafes in the city serves diverse dishes, including American, Italian, and Mexican. Here is our pick of the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Cary, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When it comes to food, North Carolina is not left behind. Cary is a known city that offers a variety of taste buds. If you are a lover of American dishes, here are the top five most popular American spots you must visit in the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Colorado Springs, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Colorado Springs is known for its amazing restaurants, and Mediterranean cuisine is always a favorite. If you're looking for a delicious and authentic experience, check out one of these five popular Mediterranean restaurants!

Read full story
California State

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The first restaurant on our list is Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine. This eatery offers a wide variety of Lebanese dishes, including kafta kebabs, hummus, and shawarma. The portions are large and the prices are reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Corpus Christi, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The first restaurant on our list is Ginger Cafe and Grill. This restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional Mediterranean dishes, and the prices are very reasonable. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, and the service is always friendly.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Because of the size of Los Angeles, there are a ton of different places to get Chinese food. It's hard to know where to start. Hopefully, this list will help you narrow down your search:

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you're looking for a delicious and unique dining experience, look no further than the Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis, Missouri. These establishments serve up some of the best food in the city, and are sure to please everyone in your group. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty falafel sandwich or some fresh seafood, these restaurants have something to offer everyone. Here is a list of the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy