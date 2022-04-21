Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Gilbert, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

If you're looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, you'll want to check out one of the top 5 restaurants in Gilbert, Arizona. These establishments serve up some of the best food in the area, and they're sure to satisfy your cravings!

Here are the top five Mediterranean restaurants in Gilbert, Arizona:

5. Pita Jungle

Pita Jungle is a popular chain restaurant that offers a variety of healthy and flavorful Mediterranean dishes. The menu features classic favorites like falafel and hummus, as well as more unique items like lamb shawarma and eggplant parmesan. You're sure to find something to your liking at Pita Jungle!

4. Zeki's Grill

Zeki's Grill is a local favorite that serves up fresh and authentic Mediterranean cuisine. The menu features all of your favorite dishes, including kebabs, gyros, falafel, and more. And if you're looking for something lighter, Zeki's Grill also offers a selection of salads and sandwiches.

3. Mediterranean Delight

Mediterranean Delight is another great option for those looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal. The restaurant offers classic dishes like hummus, baba ghanoush, and dolma, as well as more unique items like quail kebabs and lamb shish kabobs. You're sure to find something you'll love at Mediterranean Delight!

2. Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas is a fast casual restaurant that specializes in fresh, made-to-order soups, salads, and sandwiches. While they don't have a dedicated Mediterranean menu, they do offer a few excellent options like the Mediterranean Chicken Salad and the Mediterranean Veggie Wrap. And if you're in the mood for something sweet, be sure to try one of their delicious desserts!

1. Pomegranate Cafe

Pomegranate Cafe is a local favorite that offers a variety of healthy and flavorful Mediterranean dishes. The menu features all of your favorites, including hummus, falafel, shawarma, and more. And if you're looking for something lighter, Pomegranate Cafe also offers a selection of salads and sandwiches.

So there you have it! These are the top five Mediterranean restaurants in Gilbert, Arizona.