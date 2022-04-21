Madison, WI

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Madison, Wisconsin

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEbhe_0fFUsk4l00
Unsplash

If you're looking for a taste of the Mediterranean, Madison has plenty of restaurants to choose from. From Italian to Greek to Lebanese cuisine, you're sure to find something that satisfies your cravings. Here are our top 5 picks for the best Mediterranean restaurants in Madison!

5. Pizzeria Uno

Number one on our list is Pizzeria Uno. This Italian eatery is a favorite among locals and visitors alike. With its brick oven pizzas and handmade pasta dishes, Uno is sure to please everyone in your group.

4. Aladdin’s Natural Eatery

Next up is Aladdin's Natural Eatery, a Lebanese restaurant that offers a variety of healthy and flavorful options. From falafel and hummus to chicken shawarma, there's something for everyone at Aladdin's.

3. The Parthenon

For a taste of Greece, head to The Parthenon. This restaurant has been serving up traditional Greek cuisine since 1975, so you know they know what they're doing! Be sure to try the spanakopita (spinach pie) or the lamb shank.

2. Barcelona Wine Bar

If you're in the mood for some Mediterranean-style tapas, look no further than Barcelona Wine Bar. This Spanish restaurant offers an extensive menu of small plates, perfect for sharing with friends. Highlights include the patatas bravas (fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce) and the gambas al ajillo (shrimp in garlic sauce).

  1. La Taguara

Last but not least is La Taguara, a Venezuelan spot that specializes in arepas (cornmeal cakes). These delicious little cakes can be filled with all sorts of meats, cheeses, and veggies, making them a perfect option for both vegetarians and carnivores alike. So there you have it - our top five picks for the best Mediterranean restaurants in Madison.

Do you have a favorite Mediterranean restaurant in Madison that didn't make our list? Let us know in the comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
16504 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Pembroke Pines, FL

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Pembroke Pines, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Pembroke is located in Florida and has plenty of restaurants serving different cuisines, from American to Mexican dishes. If you are looking for American food, the good news is that Pembroke has many restaurants offering precisely that. Let’s check the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
2 comments
Oceanside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Oceanside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Oceanside is a small city north of San Diego, surrounded by sand, sea, palm trees, and many culinary treats. The fantastic selection of restaurants and cafes in the city serves diverse dishes, including American, Italian, and Mexican. Here is our pick of the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Cary, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When it comes to food, North Carolina is not left behind. Cary is a known city that offers a variety of taste buds. If you are a lover of American dishes, here are the top five most popular American spots you must visit in the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Colorado Springs, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Colorado Springs is known for its amazing restaurants, and Mediterranean cuisine is always a favorite. If you're looking for a delicious and authentic experience, check out one of these five popular Mediterranean restaurants!

Read full story
California State

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The first restaurant on our list is Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine. This eatery offers a wide variety of Lebanese dishes, including kafta kebabs, hummus, and shawarma. The portions are large and the prices are reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Corpus Christi, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The first restaurant on our list is Ginger Cafe and Grill. This restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional Mediterranean dishes, and the prices are very reasonable. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, and the service is always friendly.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Because of the size of Los Angeles, there are a ton of different places to get Chinese food. It's hard to know where to start. Hopefully, this list will help you narrow down your search:

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you're looking for a delicious and unique dining experience, look no further than the Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis, Missouri. These establishments serve up some of the best food in the city, and are sure to please everyone in your group. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty falafel sandwich or some fresh seafood, these restaurants have something to offer everyone. Here is a list of the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy