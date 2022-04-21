Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Madison, Wisconsin

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

If you're looking for a taste of the Mediterranean, Madison has plenty of restaurants to choose from. From Italian to Greek to Lebanese cuisine, you're sure to find something that satisfies your cravings. Here are our top 5 picks for the best Mediterranean restaurants in Madison!

5. Pizzeria Uno

Number one on our list is Pizzeria Uno. This Italian eatery is a favorite among locals and visitors alike. With its brick oven pizzas and handmade pasta dishes, Uno is sure to please everyone in your group.

4. Aladdin’s Natural Eatery

Next up is Aladdin's Natural Eatery, a Lebanese restaurant that offers a variety of healthy and flavorful options. From falafel and hummus to chicken shawarma, there's something for everyone at Aladdin's.

3. The Parthenon

For a taste of Greece, head to The Parthenon. This restaurant has been serving up traditional Greek cuisine since 1975, so you know they know what they're doing! Be sure to try the spanakopita (spinach pie) or the lamb shank.

2. Barcelona Wine Bar

If you're in the mood for some Mediterranean-style tapas, look no further than Barcelona Wine Bar. This Spanish restaurant offers an extensive menu of small plates, perfect for sharing with friends. Highlights include the patatas bravas (fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce) and the gambas al ajillo (shrimp in garlic sauce).

Last but not least is La Taguara, a Venezuelan spot that specializes in arepas (cornmeal cakes). These delicious little cakes can be filled with all sorts of meats, cheeses, and veggies, making them a perfect option for both vegetarians and carnivores alike. So there you have it - our top five picks for the best Mediterranean restaurants in Madison.

Do you have a favorite Mediterranean restaurant in Madison that didn't make our list? Let us know in the comments below.