Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Chandler, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

If you're looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, Chandler, Arizona is the place to be! With so many amazing restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. That's why we've put together a list of the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Chandler. Whether you're in the mood for some falafel or want to try out a new Turkish dish, these restaurants will not disappoint!

So without further ado, here are the top five Mediterranean restaurants in Chandler, Arizona:

5. Falafel's Drive-In

If you're looking for some of the best falafel in town, look no further than Falafel's Drive-In! This popular spot is known for its fresh and flavorful food, and its friendly staff. Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or want to sit down and enjoy a meal, Falafel's is the perfect spot.

4. Istanbul Turkish Cuisine

For an authentic Turkish dining experience, head to Istanbul Turkish Cuisine! This beloved restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional dishes, as well as some more modern fare. If you're feeling adventurous, try one of their signature kebabs - you won't be disappointed!

3. Mediterranean Grill

If you're looking for a casual spot to enjoy some Mediterranean cuisine, Mediterranean Grill is the perfect place. This popular restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes, including classics like hummus and shawarma. Be sure to try their delicious pita bread - it's some of the best in town!

2. Sirocco Greek Cuisine

For a truly traditional Greek dining experience, look no further than Sirocco Greek Cuisine. This popular restaurant offers a wide variety of classic Greek dishes, as well as some more modern fare. If you're looking for something truly unique, be sure to try their octopus - it's definitely a fan favorite!

  1. Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill

Last but not least on our list is Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill. This beloved spot is known for its fresh and flavorful food, and its friendly staff. Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or want to sit down and enjoy a meal, Zaytoon is the perfect spot.

