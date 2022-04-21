Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Durham, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

If you're looking for a delicious and authentic Mediterranean dining experience, Durham is the place to be! With a wide variety of Mediterranean restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to eat. That's why we've put together a list of the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Durham. Whether you're in the mood for some falafel or shawarma, these restaurants will not disappoint!

So without further ado, here are the top five Mediterranean restaurants in Durham, North Carolina:

5. Aladdin's Eatery

With locations in both Raleigh and Durham, Aladdin's Eatery is a popular choice for those looking for a tasty Mediterranean meal. Their menu features a wide variety of traditional dishes, including hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel, and shawarma. They also have a number of vegetarian and vegan options available.

4. The Kebab Shop

The Kebab Shop is another great option for those craving some authentic Mediterranean cuisine. Located on Chapel Hill Road in Durham, they offer a wide selection of kebabs, wraps, and bowls. Their menu also features a number of vegetarian and vegan options, as well as gluten-free options.

3. Zaytoon

Zaytoon is a Mediterranean restaurant located on Ninth Street in Durham. They offer a wide variety of traditional dishes, including hummus, falafel, shawarma, and kebabs. They also offer a selection of salads, soups, and sides.

2. The Refectory Cafe

The Refectory Cafe is located on West Main Street in Durham. This cafe offers a casual dining experience with a focus on healthy and organic food. Their menu features a variety of sandwiches, wraps, soups, and salads. They also have a number of vegetarian and vegan options available.

1. Mediterranean Deli

Mediterranean Deli is a restaurant located on University Drive in Durham. They offer a wide variety of traditional Mediterranean dishes, including hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel, shawarma, and kebabs. They also have a number of vegetarian and vegan options available.

So what are you waiting for? Go check them out today!