Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Lincoln, Nebraska

If you're looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, Lincoln, Nebraska is the place to be! There are many great restaurants in the area that serve up some of the best food in the world. In this blog post, we will list the top 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Lincoln. These restaurants offer authentic cuisine and amazing service. So, if you're hungry for some delicious Mediterranean food, read on!

5. Aladdin’s Eatery

The first restaurant on our list is Aladdin's Eatery. This restaurant serves up some of the most delicious Lebanese food in town. The menu features a wide variety of traditional dishes, as well as some unique fusion items. The service is always friendly and efficient, and the food is absolutely amazing. If you're looking for a great Lebanese meal, Aladdin's Eatery is the place to go.

4. The Mediterranean Cafe

Next on our list is The Mediterranean Café. This restaurant offers a wide variety of Greek and Middle Eastern dishes. The menu features both traditional and modern items, so there's something for everyone. The service is always attentive and the food is absolutely delicious. If you're looking for a great Greek or Middle Eastern meal, The Mediterranean Café is the place to go.

3. Istanbul Cafe

If you're in the mood for some delicious Turkish food, look no further than Istanbul Café. This restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional Turkish dishes, as well as some unique fusion items. The service is always friendly and efficient, and the food is absolutely amazing. If you're looking for a great Turkish meal, Istanbul Café is the place to go.

2. Zorba’s Mediterranean Grill

Next on our list is Zorba's Mediterranean Grill. This restaurant offers a wide variety of Greek and Middle Eastern dishes. The menu features both traditional and modern items, so there's something for everyone. The service is always attentive and the food is absolutely delicious. If you're looking for a great Greek or Middle Eastern meal, Zorba's Mediterranean Grill is the place to go.

Last but not least, we have Café Mediterraneo. This restaurant offers a wide variety of Italian and Mediterranean dishes. The menu features both traditional and modern items, so there's something for everyone. The service is always attentive and the food is absolutely delicious.