Top 4 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Anchorage, Alaska

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

4. Turkish Delight

Turkish Delight is a family-owned and operated restaurant that has been serving up authentic Mediterranean cuisine since 2001. Their menu features a variety of traditional dishes such as hummus, tabbouleh, shawarma, and of course, falafel. And if you're in the mood for something sweet, be sure to try their homemade baklava! It's truly delicious.

3. Pangea Restaurant and Lounge

This is a local favorite for Mediterranean food lovers. With a great location in Anchorage, it's convenient to get your fix no matter where you are in the city. Their menu features all of the classics, plus some unique offerings like eggplant Parmesan and chicken shawarma pizza. And don't forget to try their famous olive oil cake! It's sinfully delicious.

2. Bruceskis

If you're in the mood for some truly authentic Mediterranean cuisine, look no further than Bruceskis. This family owned and operated business has been serving up delicious food since 1999. Their menu features all of the classics, plus some unique offerings like lamb shank and eggplant moussaka. And don't forget to try their homemade baklava! It's absolutely divine.

1. Zorba's Family Restaurant

Zorba's Family Restaurant is a great choice for those looking for a casual dining experience. With multiple locations around Anchorage, it's easy to find one near you. Their menu features all of the staples of Mediterranean cuisine, plus some American favorites like burgers and fries. And be sure to try their famous baklava! It's to die for.

