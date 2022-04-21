This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

If you're looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, then you'll want to check out one of the top 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Jersey City, New Jersey! These restaurants are known for their authentic cuisine and friendly service. They offer a wide variety of dishes that will satisfy everyone's taste buds. So, what are you waiting for? Check out these amazing restaurants today!

5. Aladdin's Eatery

If you're looking for a delicious and healthy Mediterranean meal, then you'll want to check out Aladdin's Eatery. This restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes that are perfect for any occasion. From traditional favorites like hummus and falafel to more unique options like eggplant Parmesan, there's something for everyone at Aladdin's Eatery. And don't forget to try their signature lemonade! It's the perfect way to cool down on a hot day.

4. The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is another great option for those looking for a tasty Mediterranean meal. This restaurant specializes in, you guessed it, hummus and pita! But they also offer a wide variety of other dishes, like falafel, shawarma, and kebabs. And if you're looking for something to wash down your meal with, The Hummus & Pita Co. offers a variety of refreshing beverages, like mint lemonade and iced tea.

3. Mediterranean Deli & Grill

Mediterranean Deli & Grill is the perfect place to go if you're looking for an authentic Mediterranean dining experience. This restaurant offers a wide range of traditional dishes, like shish kabobs and lamb chops. And if you're in the mood for something lighter, they also offer a variety of salads and sandwiches. Whatever you're in the mood for, you're sure to find it at Mediterranean Deli & Grill.

2. Cafe Mediterraneo

Cafe Mediterraneo is another great option for those looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal. This restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes, including traditional favorites like hummus and pita, as well as more unique options like quinoa salad and eggplant Parmesan. And if you're looking for something to drink, Cafe Mediterraneo offers a variety of refreshing beverages, like iced tea and lemonade.

Pita Pit is the perfect place to go if you're looking for a quick and easy Mediterranean meal. This restaurant specializes in pita sandwiches, which are perfect for a quick lunch or dinner. And if you're looking for something to drink, Pita Pit offers a variety of refreshing beverages, like iced tea and lemonade. So, if you're in the mood for a delicious Mediterranean meal, then you'll want to check out one of these top five restaurants.