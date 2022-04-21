Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

If you are looking for a delicious and authentic Mediterranean meal, look no further than these five popular restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina! From falafel to shawarma, these restaurants will take your taste buds on a trip to the Mediterranean without leaving town.

So, without further ado, here are the top five Mediterranean restaurants in Greensboro, NC:

5. The Grill at Five Points

The Grill at Five Points is a local favorite for Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant offers a variety of traditional dishes, including falafel, lamb chops, and shawarma. The Grill also has an extensive wine list, making it the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine with your meal.

4. Aladdin's Restaurant

Aladdin's Restaurant is another great option for Mediterranean food in Greensboro. The restaurant serves up classic dishes like hummus, baba ghanoush, and gyros. Aladdin's also has a hookah lounge where you can enjoy a flavor-filled smoke after your meal.

3. The Mediterranean Deli

The Mediterranean Deli is the perfect place to go if you're looking for a quick and affordable Mediterranean meal. The deli offers a variety of sandwiches, wraps, and salads packed with fresh and flavorful ingredients. The Mediterranean Deli also has a convenient location in the Greensboro Coliseum, making it the perfect place to grab a bite before or after a event.

2. Zaytoon's Mediterranean Grill

Zaytoon's Mediterranean Grill is another excellent choice for authentic Mediterranean cuisine. The grill offers classic dishes like kebabs, falafel, and shawarma. And if you're looking for something a little bit different, Zaytoon's also offers a selection of Mediterranean-inspired pizzas.

Last but not least, Phoenician Restaurant is a great place to get your Mediterranean fix. The restaurant serves up classic dishes like hummus, tabbouleh, and shawarma. And if you're looking for something sweet to finish your meal, Phoenician also has an extensive dessert menu with a variety of traditional Mediterranean sweets. So there you have it! These are five of the most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, these restaurants will not disappoint.