Greensboro, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p96LJ_0fFUL1Nq00
Unsplash

If you are looking for a delicious and authentic Mediterranean meal, look no further than these five popular restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina! From falafel to shawarma, these restaurants will take your taste buds on a trip to the Mediterranean without leaving town.

So, without further ado, here are the top five Mediterranean restaurants in Greensboro, NC:

5. The Grill at Five Points

The Grill at Five Points is a local favorite for Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant offers a variety of traditional dishes, including falafel, lamb chops, and shawarma. The Grill also has an extensive wine list, making it the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine with your meal.

4. Aladdin's Restaurant

Aladdin's Restaurant is another great option for Mediterranean food in Greensboro. The restaurant serves up classic dishes like hummus, baba ghanoush, and gyros. Aladdin's also has a hookah lounge where you can enjoy a flavor-filled smoke after your meal.

3. The Mediterranean Deli

The Mediterranean Deli is the perfect place to go if you're looking for a quick and affordable Mediterranean meal. The deli offers a variety of sandwiches, wraps, and salads packed with fresh and flavorful ingredients. The Mediterranean Deli also has a convenient location in the Greensboro Coliseum, making it the perfect place to grab a bite before or after a event.

2. Zaytoon's Mediterranean Grill

Zaytoon's Mediterranean Grill is another excellent choice for authentic Mediterranean cuisine. The grill offers classic dishes like kebabs, falafel, and shawarma. And if you're looking for something a little bit different, Zaytoon's also offers a selection of Mediterranean-inspired pizzas.

  1. Phoenician Restaurant

Last but not least, Phoenician Restaurant is a great place to get your Mediterranean fix. The restaurant serves up classic dishes like hummus, tabbouleh, and shawarma. And if you're looking for something sweet to finish your meal, Phoenician also has an extensive dessert menu with a variety of traditional Mediterranean sweets. So there you have it! These are five of the most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, these restaurants will not disappoint.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
16504 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Pembroke Pines, FL

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Pembroke Pines, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Pembroke is located in Florida and has plenty of restaurants serving different cuisines, from American to Mexican dishes. If you are looking for American food, the good news is that Pembroke has many restaurants offering precisely that. Let’s check the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
2 comments
Oceanside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Oceanside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Oceanside is a small city north of San Diego, surrounded by sand, sea, palm trees, and many culinary treats. The fantastic selection of restaurants and cafes in the city serves diverse dishes, including American, Italian, and Mexican. Here is our pick of the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Cary, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When it comes to food, North Carolina is not left behind. Cary is a known city that offers a variety of taste buds. If you are a lover of American dishes, here are the top five most popular American spots you must visit in the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Colorado Springs, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Colorado Springs is known for its amazing restaurants, and Mediterranean cuisine is always a favorite. If you're looking for a delicious and authentic experience, check out one of these five popular Mediterranean restaurants!

Read full story
California State

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The first restaurant on our list is Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine. This eatery offers a wide variety of Lebanese dishes, including kafta kebabs, hummus, and shawarma. The portions are large and the prices are reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Corpus Christi, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The first restaurant on our list is Ginger Cafe and Grill. This restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional Mediterranean dishes, and the prices are very reasonable. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, and the service is always friendly.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Because of the size of Los Angeles, there are a ton of different places to get Chinese food. It's hard to know where to start. Hopefully, this list will help you narrow down your search:

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you're looking for a delicious and unique dining experience, look no further than the Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis, Missouri. These establishments serve up some of the best food in the city, and are sure to please everyone in your group. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty falafel sandwich or some fresh seafood, these restaurants have something to offer everyone. Here is a list of the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy