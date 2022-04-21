Saint Louis, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

If you're looking for a delicious and unique dining experience, look no further than the Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis, Missouri. These establishments serve up some of the best food in the city, and are sure to please everyone in your group. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty falafel sandwich or some fresh seafood, these restaurants have something to offer everyone. Here is a list of the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis!

5. Vine Mediterranean Grill

The first restaurant on our list is The Vine Mediterranean Grill. This restaurant offers a wide variety of Mediterranean dishes, as well as a full bar. The Vine has a casual atmosphere, making it perfect for a night out with friends or family. Be sure to try their famous hummus plate!

4. Cafe Natasha’s

Next on our list is Cafe Natasha's. This cafe is known for its excellent customer service and delicious food. Their menu features both traditional and modern Mediterranean dishes, so there's something for everyone to enjoy. If you're looking for a lighter meal, be sure to check out their salads and wraps.

3. Al-Tarboush Deli & Cafe

If you're in the mood for some truly authentic Mediterranean cuisine, look no further than Al-Tarboush Deli & Cafe. This restaurant has been serving up delicious food for over 20 years, and is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Al-Tarboush offers a wide variety of sandwiches, meze platters, and entrees, so you're sure to find something to your taste.

2. Zaytoon Restaurant

For a more upscale Mediterranean dining experience, check out Zaytoon Restaurant. This restaurant features a beautiful setting with an outdoor patio overlooking the city skyline. Their menu offers both traditional and contemporary dishes, using only the freshest ingredients. Be sure to try their lamb shawarma!

  1. Anatolia Cafe & Lounge

Last but not least on our list is Anatolia Cafe & Lounge. This cafe is perfect for a night out with friends or family. They offer a full menu of traditional Mediterranean dishes, as well as a wide selection of beers and wines. Their hookah lounge is also a great place to relax and enjoy some delicious food. Be sure to try their chicken kabobs!

Whether you're looking for a casual night out or a more upscale dining experience, the Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis are sure to please. Be sure to check out one of these establishments the next time you're in town!

