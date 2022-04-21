Pittsburgh, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Pittsburgh is home to a wide variety of restaurants, including some delicious Mediterranean options. If you're looking for a tasty meal that will transport you to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, check out one of these five popular restaurants!

5. Aladdin’s Eatery

The first restaurant on our list is Aladdin's Eatery. This restaurant serves up a variety of healthy and flavorful Lebanese dishes. From hummus and falafel to eggplant parmesan and chicken shawarma, there's something for everyone at Aladdin's Eatery.

4. Casablanca Restaurant

Next on our list is Casablanca Restaurant. This eatery specializes in Moroccan cuisine, and it offers both traditional and modern dishes. If you're feeling adventurous, try the camel burger or the lamb shank tagine. For a more familiar option, the chicken couscous is also very tasty.

3. Opa

If you're in the mood for Greek food, head to Opa! Pittsburgh. This restaurant serves up all of your favorite Greek dishes, including spanakopita, dolma, and of course, gyros. Opa! Pittsburgh also has a great selection of wine and beer, making it the perfect place to enjoy a leisurely meal.

2. Pitaland

Looking for a casual Mediterranean dining option? Then be sure to check out Pitaland. This restaurant is known for its delicious pita sandwiches, which are stuffed with all sorts of fresh ingredients. Pitaland also offers salads, soups, and other light fare.

  1. Sabiha’s Mediterranean Grill

Finally, no list of Pittsburgh's best Mediterranean restaurants would be complete without mentioning Sabiha's Mediterranean Grill. This restaurant serves up a variety of Turkish and Middle Eastern dishes that are sure to please your taste buds. Be sure to try the lamb kabobs, the eggplant parmesan, or the chicken shawarma.

So there you have it, five of Pittsburgh's best Mediterranean restaurants. Whether you're in the mood for Lebanese, Moroccan, Greek, Turkish, or Middle Eastern cuisine, one of these restaurants is sure to have just what you're looking for. Bon Do you have a favorite Mediterranean restaurant in Pittsburgh? Let us know in the comments below!

