Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Orlando, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Orlando is a city with a rich history and diverse culture. This is especially evident in the city's restaurant scene, which features a wide variety of cuisines from all over the world. Today, we're going to take a look at five of the most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Orlando. These restaurants offer some of the best food that the Mediterranean region has to offer!

5. Pasha’s Orlando

The first restaurant on our list is Pasha's Orlando. This restaurant is known for its delicious Lebanese cuisine. The menu features a wide variety of traditional Lebanese dishes, as well as some modern twists on classic favorites. If you're looking for an authentic Mediterranean dining experience, Pasha's Orlando is the place to go!

4. Kabob House

Next on our list is Kabob House. This restaurant specializes in Moroccan and Turkish cuisine. The menu features both traditional and contemporary dishes from these regions. if you're looking for something a little different, Kabob House is definitely worth checking out!

3. Gyroville

If you're in the mood for Greek food, then Gyroville is the place for you. This restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional Greek dishes, as well as some unique fusion items. Gyroville is a great place to go if you're looking for an authentic Greek dining experience!

2. Mediterranean Street Food

Looking for something a little more casual? Then check out Mediterranean Street Food. This restaurant offers a variety of traditional Mediterranean dishes, served in a casual setting. The menu features both classic and contemporary dishes from the Mediterranean region. If you're looking for a relaxed dining experience, then Mediterranean Street Food is the place for you!

Finally, we have Zaytinya. This restaurant specializes in Turkish and Greek cuisine. The menu features both traditional and contemporary dishes from these regions. If you're looking for an upscale Mediterranean dining experience, then Zaytinya is the place for you!