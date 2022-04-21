Saint Paul, MN

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in St Paul, Minnesota

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12v2W4_0fFU2uu000
Unsplash

Looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal in Saint Paul, Minnesota? Check out our list of the top 5 most popular restaurants! These spots will have you feeling like you're on vacation in the Mediterranean Sea.

5. Aladdin’s Restaurant

Number one on our list is Aladdin's Restaurant. This spot serves up traditional Lebanese cuisine like shawarma, kebabs, and falafel. The portions are large and the prices are reasonable, making it a great option for both families and budget-minded diners.

4. Cruise Cafe

Number two is Mediterranean Cruise Cafe. This restaurant offers a wide variety of Mediterranean dishes, including Greek favorites like spanakopita and dolma. The cafe also has a full bar, making it a great place to enjoy an after-dinner drink or coffee.

3. Damascus Gate

If you're in the mood for some truly authentic Mediterranean cuisine, head to third on our list: Damascus Gate. This restaurant specializes in Syrian food, with options like hummus, tabbouleh, and lamb shank. The dining experience is casual and the prices are very reasonable.

2. La Gaviota

For a more upscale Mediterranean dining experience, fourth on our list is La Gaviota. This spot serves Spanish fare like paella and tapas. The restaurant has a beautiful patio for outdoor dining, making it perfect for a summer evening meal.

  1. Pasha’s Turkish Cuisine

Last but not least, fifth on our list is Pasha's Turkish Cuisine. This restaurant offers traditional Turkish dishes like doner kebab and baklava. The portions are large and the flavors are bold - definitely a must-try for any Mediterranean food lover!

So there you have it - our top five picks for the best Mediterranean restaurants in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Bon appetit!

Do you have a favorite Mediterranean restaurant in Saint Paul that didn't make our list? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
16504 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Pembroke Pines, FL

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Pembroke Pines, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Pembroke is located in Florida and has plenty of restaurants serving different cuisines, from American to Mexican dishes. If you are looking for American food, the good news is that Pembroke has many restaurants offering precisely that. Let’s check the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
2 comments
Oceanside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Oceanside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Oceanside is a small city north of San Diego, surrounded by sand, sea, palm trees, and many culinary treats. The fantastic selection of restaurants and cafes in the city serves diverse dishes, including American, Italian, and Mexican. Here is our pick of the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Cary, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When it comes to food, North Carolina is not left behind. Cary is a known city that offers a variety of taste buds. If you are a lover of American dishes, here are the top five most popular American spots you must visit in the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Colorado Springs, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Colorado Springs is known for its amazing restaurants, and Mediterranean cuisine is always a favorite. If you're looking for a delicious and authentic experience, check out one of these five popular Mediterranean restaurants!

Read full story
California State

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The first restaurant on our list is Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine. This eatery offers a wide variety of Lebanese dishes, including kafta kebabs, hummus, and shawarma. The portions are large and the prices are reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Corpus Christi, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The first restaurant on our list is Ginger Cafe and Grill. This restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional Mediterranean dishes, and the prices are very reasonable. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, and the service is always friendly.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Because of the size of Los Angeles, there are a ton of different places to get Chinese food. It's hard to know where to start. Hopefully, this list will help you narrow down your search:

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you're looking for a delicious and unique dining experience, look no further than the Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis, Missouri. These establishments serve up some of the best food in the city, and are sure to please everyone in your group. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty falafel sandwich or some fresh seafood, these restaurants have something to offer everyone. Here is a list of the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy