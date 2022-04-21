Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in St Paul, Minnesota

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal in Saint Paul, Minnesota? Check out our list of the top 5 most popular restaurants! These spots will have you feeling like you're on vacation in the Mediterranean Sea.

5. Aladdin’s Restaurant

Number one on our list is Aladdin's Restaurant. This spot serves up traditional Lebanese cuisine like shawarma, kebabs, and falafel. The portions are large and the prices are reasonable, making it a great option for both families and budget-minded diners.

4. Cruise Cafe

Number two is Mediterranean Cruise Cafe. This restaurant offers a wide variety of Mediterranean dishes, including Greek favorites like spanakopita and dolma. The cafe also has a full bar, making it a great place to enjoy an after-dinner drink or coffee.

3. Damascus Gate

If you're in the mood for some truly authentic Mediterranean cuisine, head to third on our list: Damascus Gate. This restaurant specializes in Syrian food, with options like hummus, tabbouleh, and lamb shank. The dining experience is casual and the prices are very reasonable.

2. La Gaviota

For a more upscale Mediterranean dining experience, fourth on our list is La Gaviota. This spot serves Spanish fare like paella and tapas. The restaurant has a beautiful patio for outdoor dining, making it perfect for a summer evening meal.

Last but not least, fifth on our list is Pasha's Turkish Cuisine. This restaurant offers traditional Turkish dishes like doner kebab and baklava. The portions are large and the flavors are bold - definitely a must-try for any Mediterranean food lover!

So there you have it - our top five picks for the best Mediterranean restaurants in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Bon appetit!

