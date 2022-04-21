Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Corpus Christi, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Ginger Cafe and Grill

The first restaurant on our list is Ginger Cafe and Grill . This restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional Mediterranean dishes, and the prices are very reasonable. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, and the service is always friendly.

4. Cafe Mediterraneo

Next on our list is Cafe Mediterraneo. This cafe specializes in healthy Mediterranean food, and they offer a great selection of vegetarian and vegan options. The prices are a bit higher than average, but the food is definitely worth it.

3. Eirinis Gyros and More

If you're looking for an upscale Mediterranean dining experience, then you need to check out Eirinis Gyros and More . This restaurant offers a wide variety of seafood and meat dishes, as well as a large selection of wine. The prices are higher than average, but the food is absolutely amazing.

2. Pita Pit

For a casual Mediterranean dining experience, you can't go wrong with Pita Pit. This restaurant offers a wide variety of sandwiches and salads, all made with fresh ingredients. The prices are very reasonable, and the service is always friendly.

Finally, if you're looking for a truly unique Mediterranean dining experience, then you need to check out Kuzina Lebanese Grill . This restaurant offers a wide variety of kebabs and other grilled meats, as well as a large selection of sides and appetizers. The prices are higher than average, but the food is definitely worth it.

You won't regret a trip to any of these restaurants!