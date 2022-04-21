Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Arlington, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal in Arlington, Texas? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the five most popular Mediterranean restaurants in the area. From falafel to shawarma, these restaurants serve up some of the best Middle Eastern cuisine in town. So what are you waiting for? Head on over to one of these amazing eateries and enjoy a taste of the Mediterranean!

5. Kebab N’ Curry

If you're in the mood for a flavorful kebab, Kebab N' Curry is the spot for you. This restaurant offers a variety of traditional meat and vegetable skewers that are sure to satisfy your hunger. For something a little lighter, try the hummus or one of the salads. And be sure to save room for dessert – the baklava here is simply divine!

4. Jaffa’s Mediterranean Grill

If you're looking for a heartier meal, Jaffa's Mediterranean Grill is the perfect place to go. This restaurant serves up all of your favorite Mediterranean dishes, from lamb shank to chicken kabobs. And if you're in the mood for something truly unique, try the Jaffa's Special – a combination of lamb, beef, and chicken served with rice and vegetables. Yum!

3. Falafel King

Craving a delicious falafel sandwich? Look no further than Falafel King. This fast-casual restaurant serves up some of the best falafel in town, and they have a huge selection of toppings to choose from. Whether you like your sandwiches spicy or sweet, there's a falafel here for you!

2. Aladdin’s Eatery

For a truly authentic Mediterranean dining experience, head over to Aladdin's Eatery. This restaurant has been serving up delicious Middle Eastern cuisine for over 20 years, and it shows in their dishes. From hummus to shawarma, everything on the menu is absolutely mouth-watering. And if you can't decide what to order, try one of the combo platters – they come with a little bit of everything!

Last but not least, we have Zaatar's Mediterranean Cuisine. This restaurant is known for its fresh, made-to-order dishes. Whether you're in the mood for a healthy salad or a hearty entree, Zaatar's has something for everyone. And be sure to try one of their homemade desserts – the Baklava is simply to die for!