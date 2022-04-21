Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Wichita, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

If you are looking for a delicious and unique dining experience, look no further than the Mediterranean restaurants in Wichita, Kansas. These establishments serve up some of the best food in the city, and they are always packed with hungry diners. Here is a list of the five most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Wichita.

5. Aladdin’s Mediterranean Grill

The first restaurant on our list is Aladdin's Mediterranean Grill. This restaurant offers a wide variety of authentic Mediterranean dishes, and the prices are very reasonable. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, and the service is excellent.

4. Jasmine’s Mediterranean Cuisine

Next on our list is Jasmine's Mediterranean Cuisine. This restaurant serves up delicious Lebanese food, and the portions are large enough to satisfy even the heartiest appetite. The prices are a bit higher than Aladdin's, but Jasmine's is definitely worth the extra money.

3. Istanbul Kebab House

If you're in the mood for some delicious Turkish food, check out Istanbul Kebab House. This restaurant offers a wide variety of kebabs and other traditional Turkish dishes. The prices are very reasonable, and the service is friendly and efficient.

2. Damascus Restaurant

If you're looking for a truly unique dining experience, be sure to check out Damascus Restaurant. This restaurant specializes in Syrian cuisine, and the menu features a wide variety of traditional dishes. The prices are a bit higher than Istanbul Kebab House, but Damascus is definitely worth the extra money.

Last but not least, we have Zorba's Mediterranean Grill. This restaurant offers a wide variety of Greek and Turkish dishes, and the prices are very reasonable. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, and the service is excellent.

So there you have it, the five most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Wichita. Whether you're in the mood for some delicious Lebanese food or you're looking for a truly unique dining experience, these restaurants will definitely not disappoint.

Kansas is known for its steakhouses and barbecue joints, but the Mediterranean restaurants in Wichita are definitely worth checking out if you're looking for something different.