Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Bakersfield, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

If you are looking for a delicious and authentic Mediterranean dining experience, look no further than these five amazing restaurants in Bakersfield, California! From kebabs to falafel, these establishments will have you feeling like you're on vacation in the Mediterranean. So grab your friends and family and head out to enjoy some of the best food that the area has to offer!

5. The Kebab Shop

The first restaurant on our list is The Kebab Shop. This eatery offers a variety of traditional Mediterranean dishes, including kebabs, shawarma, and falafel. The Kebab Shop is a great place to go with friends or family, as there is something for everyone to enjoy. And be sure to try one of their delicious desserts, like baklava or Turkish coffee!

4. Aladdin’s Restaurant

If you're in the mood for some truly authentic Mediterranean cuisine, check out Aladdin's Restaurant. This eatery offers a wide variety of dishes from different regions of the Mediterranean, so you can try a little bit of everything! From Lebanon to Morocco, Aladdin's has something to tantalize your taste buds. And be sure to save room for dessert, as their Baklava is simply out of this world!

3. Pita Pit

If you're looking for a more casual Mediterranean dining experience, head over to Pita Pit. This restaurant offers a variety of sandwiches and wraps filled with fresh and flavorful ingredients. Pita Pit is the perfect place to go when you're on the go, as they offer both dine-in and take-out options. And be sure to try one of their fresh squeezed juices or smoothies!

2. Zorba’s Mediterranean Grill

For a truly unique Mediterranean dining experience, check out Zorba's Mediterranean Grill. This restaurant offers a variety of grilled dishes, including meats, vegetables, and seafood. Zorba's also has a full bar, so you can enjoy a refreshing cocktail or glass of wine with your meal. And be sure to save room for their famous Greek yogurt with honey and almonds!

Last but not least, we have The Olive Tree. This restaurant offers a variety of traditional Mediterranean dishes, including favorites like hummus, tabbouleh, and baba ganoush. The Olive Tree is the perfect place to go for a romantic dinner or a night out with friends. And be sure to try their signature dish, the lamb shank!

So there you have it, our top five picks for the best Mediterranean restaurants in Bakersfield, California. Be sure to check out one (or all!) of these amazing eateries the next time you're in town. Bon appetit!

Do you have a favorite Mediterranean restaurant in Bakersfield? Let us know in the comments below!