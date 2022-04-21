Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This list is based on prior customer reviews.
Looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal in Tulsa, Oklahoma? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the five most popular Mediterranean restaurants in the area.
Number one on our list is Laffa Medi-eastern. This restaurant offers a wide variety of Lebanese and Turkish dishes, as well as a full bar. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, making it perfect for a night out with friends or family. The staff is also extremely friendly and attentive.
4. Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe - 71st and Yale
If you're looking for an authentic Mediterranean experience, then you must visit Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe - 71st and Yale. This Turkish restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Tulsa and offers a wide variety of kebabs, stews, and other traditional dishes. The decor is beautiful and the staff is very welcoming.
3. Zoes Kitchen
For a more casual dining experience, check out Zoes Kitchen. This restaurant offers a wide variety of sandwiches, salads, and pizzas. The atmosphere is casual and laid-back, making it perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.
2. Shawkat's Pita Bread Bakery
If you're in the mood for something sweet, then you'll definitely want to check out Shawkat's Pita Bread Bakery. This bakery offers a wide variety of Lebanese pastries and desserts. The staff is very friendly and the prices are very reasonable.
Last but not least, we have Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill. This restaurant offers a wide variety of Greek and Turkish dishes. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, making it perfect for a night out with friends or family. The staff is also extremely friendly and attentive.
Comments / 1