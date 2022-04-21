Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal in Tulsa, Oklahoma? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the five most popular Mediterranean restaurants in the area.

5. Laffa Medi-eastern

Number one on our list is Laffa Medi-eastern . This restaurant offers a wide variety of Lebanese and Turkish dishes, as well as a full bar. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, making it perfect for a night out with friends or family. The staff is also extremely friendly and attentive.

4. Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe - 71st and Yale

If you're looking for an authentic Mediterranean experience, then you must visit Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe - 71st and Yale . This Turkish restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Tulsa and offers a wide variety of kebabs, stews, and other traditional dishes. The decor is beautiful and the staff is very welcoming.

3. Zoes Kitchen

For a more casual dining experience, check out Zoes Kitchen . This restaurant offers a wide variety of sandwiches, salads, and pizzas. The atmosphere is casual and laid-back, making it perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.

2. Shawkat's Pita Bread Bakery

If you're in the mood for something sweet, then you'll definitely want to check out Shawkat's Pita Bread Bakery . This bakery offers a wide variety of Lebanese pastries and desserts. The staff is very friendly and the prices are very reasonable.