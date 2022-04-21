Tulsa, OK

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSvpn_0fFKpE3k00
Unsplash

Looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal in Tulsa, Oklahoma? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the five most popular Mediterranean restaurants in the area.

5. Laffa Medi-eastern

Number one on our list is Laffa Medi-eastern. This restaurant offers a wide variety of Lebanese and Turkish dishes, as well as a full bar. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, making it perfect for a night out with friends or family. The staff is also extremely friendly and attentive.

4. Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe - 71st and Yale

If you're looking for an authentic Mediterranean experience, then you must visit Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe - 71st and Yale. This Turkish restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Tulsa and offers a wide variety of kebabs, stews, and other traditional dishes. The decor is beautiful and the staff is very welcoming.

3. Zoes Kitchen

For a more casual dining experience, check out Zoes Kitchen. This restaurant offers a wide variety of sandwiches, salads, and pizzas. The atmosphere is casual and laid-back, making it perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.

2. Shawkat's Pita Bread Bakery

If you're in the mood for something sweet, then you'll definitely want to check out Shawkat's Pita Bread Bakery. This bakery offers a wide variety of Lebanese pastries and desserts. The staff is very friendly and the prices are very reasonable.

  1. Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill

Last but not least, we have Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill. This restaurant offers a wide variety of Greek and Turkish dishes. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, making it perfect for a night out with friends or family. The staff is also extremely friendly and attentive.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
16492 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Pembroke Pines, FL

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Pembroke Pines, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Pembroke is located in Florida and has plenty of restaurants serving different cuisines, from American to Mexican dishes. If you are looking for American food, the good news is that Pembroke has many restaurants offering precisely that. Let’s check the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
2 comments
Oceanside, CA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Oceanside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Oceanside is a small city north of San Diego, surrounded by sand, sea, palm trees, and many culinary treats. The fantastic selection of restaurants and cafes in the city serves diverse dishes, including American, Italian, and Mexican. Here is our pick of the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Cary, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When it comes to food, North Carolina is not left behind. Cary is a known city that offers a variety of taste buds. If you are a lover of American dishes, here are the top five most popular American spots you must visit in the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Colorado Springs, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Colorado Springs is known for its amazing restaurants, and Mediterranean cuisine is always a favorite. If you're looking for a delicious and authentic experience, check out one of these five popular Mediterranean restaurants!

Read full story
California State

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The first restaurant on our list is Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine. This eatery offers a wide variety of Lebanese dishes, including kafta kebabs, hummus, and shawarma. The portions are large and the prices are reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners.

Read full story

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Corpus Christi, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The first restaurant on our list is Ginger Cafe and Grill. This restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional Mediterranean dishes, and the prices are very reasonable. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, and the service is always friendly.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Because of the size of Los Angeles, there are a ton of different places to get Chinese food. It's hard to know where to start. Hopefully, this list will help you narrow down your search:

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you're looking for a delicious and unique dining experience, look no further than the Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis, Missouri. These establishments serve up some of the best food in the city, and are sure to please everyone in your group. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty falafel sandwich or some fresh seafood, these restaurants have something to offer everyone. Here is a list of the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy