Minneapolis, MN

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Minneapolis is home to a wide variety of restaurants, from fast food chains to high-end establishments. If you're looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, you don't have to look far! Here are the five most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Minneapolis:

5. Zorba’s Mediterranean Grill

Zorba's Mediterranean Grill is a family-owned restaurant that serves traditional Greek and Lebanese dishes. The menu features favorites like hummus, falafel, and gyros.

4. Aladdin’s Restaurant

Aladdin's Restaurant is another great option for Mediterranean cuisine. The menu features a wide variety of dishes from different regions of the Mediterranean, including Morocco, Turkey, and Greece.

3. Shish

Shish is a popular Minneapolis restaurant that specializes in Lebanese cuisine. The menu features classic dishes like shawarma and kebabs, as well as more unique items like grape leaves stuffed with lamb.

2. Mamma Mia’s Ristorante

If you're in the mood for Italian-style Mediterranean food, check out Mamma Mia's Ristorante. The menu features classic Italian dishes like pasta and pizza, as well as Mediterranean favorites like chicken marsala and eggplant parmesan.

  1. Sabri Nihari

Finally, no list of Minneapolis' best Mediterranean restaurants would be complete without mentioning Sabri Nihari. This restaurant specializes in Pakistani cuisine, and the menu features a wide variety of meat-based dishes.

So, there you have it! The five most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Minneapolis. Whether you're in the mood for Greek, Lebanese, or Italian food, you're sure to find something to your taste at one of these great establishments.

Did we miss your favorite Minneapolis Mediterranean spot? Let us know in the comments! And if you're looking for more great Minneapolis restaurant recommendations, be sure to check out our other posts.

