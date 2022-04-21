Oakland, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Oakland, California

If you're looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, Oakland is the place to be! This vibrant city is home to some of the best Mediterranean restaurants in California. From falafel to baba ghanoush, there's something for everyone to enjoy. In this blog post, we will list the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Oakland. So get your taste buds ready, because you're about to experience some of the best food that the Bay Area has to offer!

5. Cafe Morocco

The first restaurant on our list is Café Morocco. This popular spot serves up traditional Moroccan cuisine, and it's always packed with customers. If you're looking for a hearty meal, be sure to order the lamb. It's cooked to perfection and absolutely delicious.

4. Azhar Cuisine

The second restaurant on our list is Azhar Cuisine. This eatery offers a variety of Middle Eastern dishes, and the prices are very reasonable. The lamb kabobs are a must-try, and they're some of the best in Oakland.

3. La Mediterranee

For a truly unique dining experience, check out La Mediterranee. This restaurant serves up fresh seafood that's caught daily. The paella is definitely worth ordering, and it's one of the most popular items on the menu.

2. Pizzetta 211

If you're in the mood for some delicious Mediterranean-style pizza, look no further than Pizzetta 211. This popular pizzeria uses fresh ingredients and offers a wide selection of toppings. The margherita pizza is always a hit, and it's one of our personal favorites.

1. La Isla Bonita

Last but not least, we have to mention La Isla Bonita. This restaurant is known for its Caribbean-style cuisine, and it's always packed with locals. The plantains are a must-try, and they're some of the best in Oakland. So there you have it! These are the five most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Oakland. Be sure to check them out the next time you're in town. Thanks for reading, and we hope you enjoy your meal!

Do you have a favorite Mediterranean restaurant in Oakland that didn't make our list? Let us know in the comments below!

