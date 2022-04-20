Austin, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Austin, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tjtx_0fEbBGKY00
Unsplash

With hundreds of Mediterranean restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to know where to eat. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and identified the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Austin. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or plan to spend the evening dining with a group of friends, these restaurants will provide something for everyone.

1. Abo Youssef

The best Middle Eastern restaurant in Austin, Abo Youssef is the perfect spot to grab a quick bite or plan to spend the evening dining with a group of friends. The menu features a variety of authentic Middle Eastern dishes, including shawarma, falafel, and kebab. Visitors can also enjoy a wide selection of Mediterranean wines, beers, and cocktails. Dining at Abo Youssef is BYOB, so guests are free to bring their own wine or beer to enjoy with their meal.

2. The Kebab Shop

The Kebab Shop is the best Middle Eastern restaurant in San Jose, California. Operating for over 30 years, the Kebab Shop is known for its flavorful menu of authentic Middle Eastern dishes, including shawarma, falafel, and kebab. The restaurant is also known for its large variety of Mediterranean wines, beers, and cocktails, which are perfect for pairing with a meal. The Kebab Shop is also a great place to visit if you’re looking to spend the evening dining with a group of friends.

3. Cafe Malta

The Mediterranean restaurant chain, Malta has over 400 locations throughout the country. The Mediterranean restaurant chain is known for providing a wide variety of dishes and drinks, as well as an eclectic wine list. In addition to Mediterranean dishes, the restaurant chain offers numerous other menu choices, such as pizza, pasta, and salad.

4. Kismet Cafe

It is a Mediterranean restaurant that offers an array of dishes and drinks, as well as an extensive wine list. This restaurant also features an extensive menu with dishes such as shawarma, salads, and pasta.

5. CAVA

The Mediterranean restaurant chain, CAVA, is known for its extensive wine list and variety of authentic Mediterranean dishes. The restaurant is also known for its Mediterranean-inspired decor and vibrant atmosphere. The restaurant is perfect for both a date night or a night out with friends.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
16056 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Miami, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Miami, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you are looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, Miami is the place to be! From Lebanese cuisine to Turkish dishes, there are plenty of restaurants in Miami that will tantalize your taste buds. In this blog post, we will take a look at the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Miami. So whether you are in the mood for some falafel or kebabs, these restaurants will not disappoint!

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Virginia Beach, Virginia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you're looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, look no further than Virginia Beach! This seaside city is home to some of the best Mediterranean restaurants in the country. As much as we love trying new restaurants, sometimes it's just nice to have a good old-fashioned home-cooked meal. Here are our top 5 favorites:

Read full story
1 comments
Long Beach, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Long Beach, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Looking for a great meal in Long Beach, California? Look no further! These five restaurants are the most popular in the city and offer something for everyone. Whether you are looking for Mexican food, Italian food, or seafood, you will find it here. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your dining experience today!

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you're looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, you'll want to check out one of these five popular restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina. From falafel to shawarma, these establishments serve up some of the best Mediterranean cuisine in town!

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Colorado Springs, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Colorado Springs is known for its amazing restaurants, and Mediterranean cuisine is always a favorite. If you're looking for a delicious and authentic experience, check out one of these five popular Mediterranean restaurants!

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri. This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you're looking for a delicious and exotic dining experience, look no further than the Mediterranean restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri. These establishments serve up some of the best food in town and are always popular with locals and visitors alike. Here is a list of the top 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in KCMO!

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Sacramento, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Sacramento is a city with a lot of diversity, and that includes its food scene. If you're looking for some delicious Mediterranean cuisine, you're in luck! We've put together a list of the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Sacramento. Whether you're in the mood for some falafel or baklava, these places will not disappoint!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy