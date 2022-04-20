Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in San Jose, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

San Jose is a bustling city located in the heart of Silicon Valley. With so many great restaurants and cafes, it's no wonder that so many visitors flock to the area. If you're looking for a taste of home, you can't go wrong with a visit to one of the city's many Mediterranean restaurants. Here are the five most popular Mediterranean restaurants in San Jose, California.

Willows Street Pizza & Taproom in downtown San Jose, California features a casual, upscale, and farm-to-table Italian dining experience. This California-owned and operated establishment has been serving the San Francisco Bay Area for over fifteen years.

Organic Choice Mediterranean is a local food chain that specializes in healthy, organic, and flavorful Mediterranean dishes. This chain has five locations in the San Jose area, including three in downtown San Jose. At their flagship location on Willow Street, diners can choose from a variety of healthy Mediterranean options, including organic salads, wraps, and sandwiches. This location also features a variety of fresh and healthy Mediterranean-inspired desserts and beverages, including their signature Organic Choice Smoothies.

It is an upscale American-style restaurant with Mediterranean-style cuisine. The menu features fresh seafood, steaks, and poultry, as well as delicious appetizers and desserts. The restaurant is located on the top floor of the Tasso's Hotel, which has been a staple of the San Jose area since the 1930s.

It is a local restaurant and eatery, that offers visitors a taste of the Mediterranean and a good meal. Each dish offers a different taste of the Mediterranean, including pasta, seafood, and chicken.

Located in downtown San Jose, California, features a selection of dishes using fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. La Catalana is known as the place to get the best of the best.