These are the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Dallas, Texas. If you ever are confused about deciding where to go, you can try these top picks. They all offer a huge variety with no compromise on taste.

Lekka is a Mediterranean restaurant serving authentic tastes of Israeli, Greek, and Turkish cuisines. Lekka is a small restaurant that is always packed, especially on the weekends. The restaurant is decorated with Middle Eastern accents and photos of the Mediterranean. The restaurant is known for its hummus, which is served in a variety of ways.

Andalous Mediterranean Grill is one of the most popular restaurants in Dallas, Texas. This restaurant is a small restaurant located in the heart of downtown San Antonio. The restaurant is decorated with Middle Eastern accents and photos of the Mediterranean. The restaurant is known for the quality of the food and the ambiance.

Maya Mediterranean is a Mediterranean restaurant serving authentic tastes of Israeli, Greek, and Turkish cuisines. The restaurant is a large chain that is located throughout the United States. The restaurant is known for its hummus, which is served in a variety of ways. The restaurant is also known for its shawarma, which is made from lamb.

Giovanni's is a Mediterranean restaurant serving authentic tastes of Italian and Mediterranean cuisines. The restaurant is a large chain that is located throughout the United States. The restaurant is known for its pizza, which is served in a variety of ways. The restaurant is also known for its pasta, which is made fresh daily.

This is the restaurant that serves the most authentic tastes in the Mediterranean. Their prices are very convenient and they serve the best hummus in Dallas.