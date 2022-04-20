Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in San Diego, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

San Diego is known for its sunny weather and sandy beaches, which means there are plenty of options for delicious Mediterranean fare. From authentic Middle Eastern restaurants to hip hangouts serving Mediterranean fusion cuisine, these are the five most popular Mediterranean restaurants in San Diego. CONTINUE TO READ --.

I didn\'t think I could love a sandwich this much. But after one bite of the garlic and herb chicken pita, I fell in love all over again. With a mix of seasoned chicken, juicy vine-ripened tomatoes, and a touch of feta cheese. The pita is baked in a hot oven, and the chicken is seasoned with garlic and fresh herbs.

It is a trendy Mexican restaurant in downtown San Diego. Their gyros are a massive casserole stuffed with chicken, topped with ground beef, cheese, and other ingredients. It\'s served on a giant casserole dish and topped with Cheddar and sour cream.

San Diego, CA 92137, USA. Luna Grill is a Mediterranean restaurant that serves traditional Greek and Middle Eastern dishes. Their extensive menu includes tons of Gyros, Falafel, and shawarma. They also have a great selection of vegetarian options and gluten-free bread.

Located in Mission Valley, the Grill House Cafe is a Mediterranean restaurant that specializes in gourmet grilled sandwiches. The sandwiches are all-natural, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats and are served on fresh-baked baguettes. The sandwich flavors change daily, but may include things like grilled salmon or seared ahi tuna. The cafe also offers side items like fries, Greek salad, and Greek rice.

Callie is a beautiful restaurant that specializes in Mediterranean cuisine. They serve a wide array of delicious dishes. The menu includes a large selection of Mediterranean dishes like octopus, squid, and shrimp. They also feature a wine list that includes Mediterranean wines and a selection of Mediterranean spirits.