Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

There are so many Mediterranean restaurants in San Antonio, that it is hard to decide where to go for a delicious meal. Some people prefer the authentic taste of a Mediterranean restaurant, while others prefer to go for the flavor of the season. The following five Mediterranean restaurants have been voted as the most popular restaurants in San Antonio, and are guaranteed to please even the most discerning palate. These restaurants offer a variety of Mediterranean dishes, including gyros, falafel, and shawarma.

The Pasha Mediterranean Grill is the place to go for Mediterranean cuisine. The food is fresh, and the staff is extremely friendly. The restaurant also has an outdoor dining area where you can enjoy the view while your meal is being prepared. The Pasha also has a great wine list.

The Bella on the River is a great place to go when you want to enjoy a nice meal and some live entertainment. A variety of Mediterranean dishes are available at the Bella on the River, including gyros, shawarma, and salads.

The food at the Demo's Greek Food is prepared in front of you, and it is absolutely delicious. The shawarma is some of the best that you will find, and the gyros are a must-have. The staff is friendly, and they will make sure that you are well taken care of. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is prepared in a very professional manner.

Basil Mediterranean Kitchen is a place to go for your favorite Mediterranean cuisine. The staff is friendly and they make sure that you are well taken care of. The food is prepared in a casual manner. The lamb shawarma is one of the best that you will find, and the gyro is also a must-have. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is prepared in a professional manner.

One of the most popular Mediterranean restaurants in San Antonio is the Mediterranean Turkish Grill. The food is prepared in front of you, and it is absolutely delicious. The falafel and the shawarma are some of the best that you will find, and the hummus and the baba ghanoush are a must-have. The staff is friendly, and they will make sure that you are well taken care of.