This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Mediterranean cuisine has grown in popularity and is now one of the most popular food genres. Mediterranean food is known for being healthy, flavorful, and delicious. One of the best ways to experience the cuisine is to visit the top 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. These restaurants have a variety of delicious Mediterranean dishes and offer the best experience possible for those who love Mediterranean cuisine.

Barbuzzo Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar is a Mediterranean restaurant that features a menu of authentic Greek, Italian, and Middle Eastern dishes. The restaurant is known for its large portions and reasonable prices. Barbuzzo provides a great value for your money, which makes it a popular restaurant for those who are on a budget but still want to enjoy Mediterranean cuisine. Barbuzzo is open for lunch and dinner, which makes it a great place to go after work.

Spice Finch is a Mediterranean restaurant located in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia. Spice Finch specializes in wood-fired Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of wood-fired pizzas, flatbreads, and pasta. Spice Finch’s wood-fired pizzas are some of the best in the city, and the pizzas are a great option for those who want to enjoy Mediterranean dishes but don’t have much time.

Pita Chip is a Mediterranean restaurant located in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood. The restaurant is known for its Mediterranean cuisine, which is some of the best in the city. Pita Chip is a great place to go for lunch or dinner, and it is especially popular among students because of its affordable prices. Pita Chip is also a great place to go if you are looking for a quick, casual Mediterranean meal.

Malelani is a Mediterranean restaurant and cafe located in the University City neighborhood of Philadelphia. The restaurant specializes in wood-fired Mediterranean cuisine, and its menu features a variety of wood-fired pizzas, flatbreads, and pasta. Malelani is a great option for those who want to enjoy wood-fired Mediterranean cuisine but don’t have much time. Malelani is also a great option for those who want to enjoy wood-fired Mediterranean cuisine but don’t have much time.

Goldie is a Mediterranean restaurant and bar that is known for its large portions and great prices. The restaurant is a great place to go for lunch or dinner, and its menu includes a variety of Mediterranean dishes, which are all delicious. Goldie is a great place for those who want to enjoy Mediterranean cuisine but don’t have much time. The restaurant’s large portions make it a great choice for those who want to enjoy Mediterranean cuisine but don’t have much time.