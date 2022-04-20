This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

On a hot summer afternoon, nothing beats a good bowl of pho. But pho isn’t the only thing Phoenix has to offer when it comes to delicious Mediterranean food. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, the Capital City has something for every taste and craving. From family-owned restaurants serving authentic Mediterranean fare to high-end eateries serving modern interpretations of classic dishes, the following are the top 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona.

Sabas Mediterranean Restaurant offers a great selection of fresh and quality Mediterranean fare. Chef David Sabas uses the freshest ingredients to create a variety of delectable dishes. Sabas Mediterranean Restaurant serves authentic Mediterranean food in a casual atmosphere.

This restaurant offers a warm, welcoming environment and a variety of food options, including a raw bar, a wood-fired oven, and a gourmet sandwich bar.

George's Kitchen is a Mediterranean restaurant that serves classic and modern Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant has a warm, welcoming atmosphere and offers a variety of food options, including gourmet sandwiches, wood-fired pizza, fresh salads, and entree options.

The Chicago Gyros is a casual, modern Mediterranean restaurant that offers a variety of food options, including a raw bar, wood-fired oven, and gourmet sandwiches.

Pita Bistro is a Mediterranean restaurant that serves traditional and modern Mediterranean fare. The restaurant has a warm, welcoming atmosphere and offers a variety of food options, including gourmet sandwiches, wood-fired pizza, fresh salads, and entree options. Pita Bistro offers a variety of Mediterranean dishes, including a wide selection of mezze, salads, soups, and sandwiches.