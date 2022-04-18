Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Nashville is the place to go for live music, art galleries, culture, sports, and so much more. It tempts tourists and locals alike!

5. Mas Tacos

For a quick bite of delicious food at affordable prices, Mas Tacos is the place to go in Nashville. While of course the tacos are great, customers also love the tortilla soup. Be prepared to wait in line at this popular spot. It’s worth the wait and always satisfies.

4. Taco Chela

This food truck and restaurant uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients and refreshing margaritas. It may just be a food truck but it serves food that is restaurant worthy.

3. Pancho & Lefty’s

Located right in downtown Nashville, Pancho & Lefty’s is the perfect spot to grab some tacos and tequilas before heading out to your next event. They also serve up cantina favorites like fajitas, tacos and quesadillas.

2. Blanco Cocina & Cantina

With a fresh twist on Mexican food, Blanco Cocina & Cantina is a popular spot in Nashville. Customers love the Tucson Chimichangas. Bring some friends and try the margarita pitches that serve a part of five. Margaritas all around!

1. Saint Anejo

Located on M Steet in The Gulch, Saint Anejo brings inspired Mexican cuisine, Latin mixology and a premium selection of tequila and mezcal. This award winning, rock and roll cantina is a popular spot in Nashville. It offers a lively atmosphere and an incredible, vibrant menu that you're sure to enjoy.